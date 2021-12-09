New images for the upcoming DCAU film from Warner Bros. Animation Catwoman: Hunted have been released, showcasing our favorite feline fatale Selina Kyle and some of the dastardly foes she’ll be facing off against in the film. It seems like Selina is up to her old tricks once again as she tries to pull off a heist while shaking off both Gotham’s worst and best.

Catwoman: Hunted follows Catwoman as she tries to steal a priceless jewel. This heist places her square in the middle of a host of villains, Interpol, and Batwoman, all of which may or may not be enough to contain the feline thief. Elizabeth Gillies of Dynasty fame stars as the voice of Selina Kyle, with Stephanie Beatriz, Jonathan Banks, and Kelly Hu also set to voice some of the many iconic characters of Gotham such as Batwoman, Black Mask, and Cheshire respectively.

The images for the upcoming film include Barbara Minerva, the head of the infamous criminal organization Leviathan, played by Kirby Howell-Baptiste. She joins Chesire as one of the villains who have set their sights on Catwoman after her heist. Other appearances include the mighty Nosferata, the terrifying bat creature played by Zehra Fazal from the Young Justice franchise, as well as Isis, Selina’s adorable cat.

The film is produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC, and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, all of whom have helped create the DCAU.

Catwoman: Hunted promises to be an action-packed addition to the DCAU, which already has had quite a few recent twists in its universe. Between the heroes, villains, and all those in between, Selina Kyle’s latest adventure will be one to watch as the DCAU continues to grow. The anime-style heist film is set to arrive on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack, Blu-ray, and Digital on February 8, 2022. Check out more images below as well as the movie's official synopsis:

In the all-new original film, Catwoman’s attempt to steal a priceless jewel puts her squarely in the crosshairs of both a powerful consortium of villains and the ever-resourceful Interpol, not to mention Batwoman. It might just be enough to contain her. Or not.

