Catwoman: Hunted will not just see the feline-themed thief on the run from some of the most notorious villains in Gotham's rogue gallery, but also in the crosshairs of Interpol. Warner Bros. has announced that Lauren Cohan will be joining the voice cast of their upcoming animated feature film in the DC Animated Universe as the lead agent on the globe-trotting case, on her birthday, no less! The Walking Dead star will be portraying the role of Interpol agent, Julia Pennyworth.

The story of the upcoming anime-style heist film sees Selina Kyle attempting to steal a priceless jewel, which places in the middle of a conflict between a villainous collective known as Leviathan, Interpol, which is represented by both Pennyworth and Agent King Faraday, voiced by Jonathan Frakes (Star Trek: The Next Generation). Julia Pennyworth is the daughter of the butler of Bruce Wayne, Alfred Pennyworth, and made her debut in the comics in April 2014 during the Batman Eternal series. Cohan has played the role of Maggie in The Walking Dead since her debut in the series back in 2011. She has also appeared in fellow animated superhero show Invincible as War Woman.

Along with Cohan, the voice cast for the upcoming film also includes Elizabeth Gillies as the titular thief Selina Kyle as well as Stephanie Beatriz, Jonathan Banks, Kelly Hu, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and Zehra Fazal set to voice some of the other notable Gotham heroes and villains such as Batwoman, Black Mask, Cheshire, Minerva, and Nosferata, respectively. The feature is directed by Shinsuke Terasawa with the script penned by Young Justice co-showrunner, Greg Weisman. The film is being produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC, and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.

Catwoman: Hunted promises to be yet another action-packed inclusion in the ever-expanding DCAU and will be available on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack, Blu-ray and Digital on February 8, 2022. You can see a brand new image as well as its official synopsis down below:

In the all-new original film, Catwoman’s attempt to steal a priceless jewel puts her squarely in the crosshairs of both a powerful consortium of villains and the ever-resourceful Interpol, not to mention Batwoman. It might just be enough to contain her. Or not.

