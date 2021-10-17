Warner Bros. Entertainment debuted the brand new trailer for their upcoming animated film Catwoman: Hunted. The movie stars Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as Batwoman, Elizabeth Gillies (Dynasty) as Catwoman, Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul, Breaking Bad) as Black Mask, Keith David (Pitch Black) as Tobias Whale, and Kirby Howell-Baptiste (The Good Place) as Barbara Minerva.

The trailer itself is a delightful romp through the misadventures of Catwoman, the most famous thief in the world. At one point, she gets nabbed by Interpol and receives an offer she can't refuse. They agree to wipe her slate clean and make her outstanding arrest warrants disappear if she can infiltrate and destabilize a much bigger threat: the Leviathan Crime Syndicate. The rest of the trailer is full of cat jokes, over-the-top villains, and very clearly sets up the characters' anti-hero storyline.

The film seems to follow an anime aesthetic, which is a welcome variation of the known style of the DC animated movies, which have started to look the same.

Various splash screens of text are sprinkled intermittently through the 90-second trailer. The first tagline reads "when the world's greatest thief becomes the world's most wanted woman, the claws come out". The other movie tagline which is featured in the trailer reads "stopping 10 legendary villains takes an antihero with nine lives". We're not sure if the writers couldn't decide on an official tag line and decided to shop both of them in the same trailer just to see which one works better - but if I get a vote, I think the latter is a little bit more catchy.

Catwoman: Hunted is currently in post-production. Fans can expect the movie to debut sometime in 2022. Check out the trailer for yourself below.

