DC and Warner Bros. Animation have announced the voice cast for the new animated feature Catwoman: Hunted, which has already been penciled in for an early 2022 release, per The Hollywood Reporter. The anime-style adventure will follow Elizabeth Gillies as the iconic thief as she sets out to steal a priceless jewel. Unfortunately, the heist puts her right in the crosshairs of both a number of famous comic book bad guys and Interpol.

The supporting cast is as stacked as you'd expected from the DC Animated Universe, with Gillies being joined by Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Stephanie Beatriz as Batwoman. There's a cavalcade of villains set to show up in Catwoman: Hunted voiced by several big names, which includes Jonathan Banks bringing his grizzled gravitas to Black Mask, The Walking Dead's Lauren Cohan as Julia Pennyworth, Star Trek legend Jonathan Frakes as both King Faraday and Boss Moxie, Keith David as Tobias Whale and voice acting royalty Steve Blum as Solomon Grundy.

On top of that, fans will also get to hear Zehra Fazal as Talia al Ghul and Nosferat, Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Barbara Minerva and her alter ego Cheetah, Kelly Hu as Cheshire, Andrew Kishino as Mr. Yakuza and Domino 6, Eric Lopez as Domino 1, Jacqueline Obradors as La Dama, and Ron Yuan as Doctor Tzin. Catwoman: Hunted is being directed by Shinsuke Terasawa with a script from Greg Weisman, both of whom boast extensive experience in the animated realm.

Ethan Spaulding and Colin A.B.V. Lewis produce, with Sam Register listed as executive producer. This year alone will see Warner Bros. Animation and DC drop Batman: Soul of the Dragon, Justice Society: World War II, both parts of Batman: The Long Halloween and Injustice, but the studio shows no signs of slowing down with Catwoman: Hunted expected to release in just a few months' time in early 2022.

