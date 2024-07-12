The Big Picture Regina King joins powerhouse cast for Darren Aronofsky's crime thriller Caught Stealing, full of unexpected twists and action.

Regina King has found her next project to shine in! The Academy Award-winning actress has joined the cast of Darren Aronofsky’s crime thriller Caught Stealing, Deadline Reports. The feature is led by powerhouse performer Austin Butler, who is consistently picking up action-heavy roles after Elvis and excelling at them. Starring alongside him is Zoë Kravitz. With King’s addition to the cast, the ensemble is full of acting heavyweights to bring the acclaimed director’s vision to life.

Caught Stealing is based on the fan-favorite book of the same name by Charlie Huston, who has adapted the feature for screen. Set in the 90s crime-ridden New York City, the film follows a burned-out retired baseball player, Hank Thompson, who now works as a bartender in Manhattan’s Lower East Side. When he crosses paths with the wrong people during his day job, he’s “unwittingly plunged into a wild fight for survival in the downtown criminal underworld.”

What to Expect From ‘Caught Stealing?’

Just like the book, the film is expected to be full of unexpected twists and turns, and a lot of action. The title, Caught Stealing, refers to a baseball concept where the runner tries to steal but is intercepted before reaching third base, so it seems like Butler’s character will have a hard time navigating the criminal underbelly of the city. The actor is coming hot off the success of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune 2, which was released earlier this year, and is currently seen in Jeff Nichols’ The Bikeriders, starring alongside Tom Hardy and Jodie Comer. For fans of the book and the actor, seeing Butler as Hank will be a delicious opportunity. However, King and Kravitz’s roles haven’t been disclosed yet.

King is well known for compelling performances in features like If Beale Street Could Talk, and The Harder They Fall. She was most recently seen portraying America’s first Black Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm in John Ridley’s Netflix pic Shirley. She also delved into executive producing and directing on Netflix’s A Man in Full. She’s also seen in fan-favorite shows such as Watchmen, American Crime, and Seven Seconds. Kravitz, on the other hand, is gearing up for her debut directorial film Blink Twice, the R-rated feature casts Channing Tatum, Naomi Ackie and more. She was last seen in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, portraying a very formidable Selina Kyle. With numerous talents behind the film and a very compelling plot, fans will be in for a ride when Caught Stealing debuts.

No release date has been announced for the feature yet. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates.