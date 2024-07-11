The Big Picture Zoë Kravitz to star in crime thriller Caught Stealing, joining Austin Butler in a dangerous fight for survival in '90s NYC underworld.

With production now completed on her directorial debut, Zoë Kravitz is ready to step back in front of the cameras. Kravitz is negotiating terms for a role in Caught Stealing, a crime thriller to be adapted from the Charlie Huston novel of the same name. Ace filmmaker Darren Aronofsky is on board to direct as part of his deal with Sony Pictures, with author Huston providing the script. Kravitz joins Austin Butler who will lead the project in the main role of Hank Thompson.

Set in the criminal underworld of ‘90s New York City, Caught Stealing will follow Hank, a burned-out retired baseball player working as a bartender in Manhattan’s Lower East Side. His day job at the bar brings him to cross paths with the wrong people as "he's unwittingly plunged into a wild fight for survival." The book is a pulse-pounding edge-of-your-seats thriller that sees Hank quickly thrown into the dangerous world of crime and having to constantly look over his shoulders in a brutal fight for survival. Caught Stealing is a pun on a baseball concept where a runner tries to steal but is intercepted before reaching third base. It is not yet known which role Kravitz will play in the feature.

“I am excited to be teaming up with my old friends at Sony Pictures to bring Charlie’s adrenaline-soaked roller-coaster ride to life,” Aronofsky said in March when the project was first announced, he added: “I can’t wait to start working with Austin and my family of NYC filmmakers.” This won't be the first attempt to adapt Caught Stealing which earned enormous critical acclaim following its release as Huston's debut novel. The rights have been eyeballed by many studios, with Sony recently beating out other competitors to the price. A previous attempt to bring the story to the screen had Alec Baldwin and Patrick Wilson set to star, with Stefan Ruzowitzky to direct, but it never got off the ground.

What Other Projects Has Zoë Kravitz Been In?

Kravitz's portfolio shows she has a penchant for action-heaving roles and Caught Stealing looks to be another feature that will see her get into some good ass-kicking. She recently slipped into a suit and delivered an acclaimed performance as Catwoman in The Batman (2022) reprising the role from the 2017 animated The Lego Batman Movie. Also in 2022, Kravitz delivered a stunning performance in Steven Soderbergh's thriller, Kimi. She recently took a stab at directing with work now completed on her feature directorial debut Blink Twice. Featuring an ensemble that includes Naomi Ackie, Channing Tatum, Christian Slater, Simon Rex, Adria Arjona, among others, the thriller is set to release in theaters on August 23, 2024.

There is no release date in place for Caught Stealing, but stay tuned for updates.