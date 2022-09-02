The Jennifer Lawrence-led drama Causeway, about a soldier adjusting to life after returning home to New Orleans, will be released on Apple TV+ on Nov. 4. This release date follows a world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival for the upcoming A24 feature film directed by acclaimed theater and TV director Lila Neugebauera, who previously helmed Broadway’s The Waverly Gallery.

Causeway is one of five features the company is screening at TIFF, which is the largest number of Apple Originals to debut at a single film festival. The film – which also stars Emmy Award nominee and Atlanta star Brian Tyree Henry alongside the Don’t Look Up and Silver Linings Playbook actress – will screen at TIFF on Sept. 10, per Variety. While the finer details of the film are yet to be revealed, the basic synopsis describes the story as an "intimate portrait" of a soldier, played by Lawrence, as she struggles with the transition back to her normal life. After the film was first announced in April 2019, production of Causeway began in June.

Ottessa Moshfegh, Luke Goebel and Elizabeth Sanders wrote the screenplay for Causeway. Along with the popular independent entertainment company A24, Causeway is also produced by IAC Films, IPR.VC, and Excellent Cadaver. In addition to starring in the film, Lawrence serves as a producer on the film along with Justine Ciarrocchi for Excellent Cadaver. Neugebauer also serves as executive producer in addition to directing.

Riding high after scoring an Oscar for Best Picture for CODA, Apple – which has deep ties with TIFF – enters award season with four other films premiering at the upcoming festival. The Apple lineup also includes: Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues, which pulls back the curtain on the legendary musician and is directed by Sacha Jenkins (Everything’s Gonna Be All White); Gutsy, based on the Clintons’ acclaimed New York Times bestselling book The Book of Gutsy Women; Sidney, a documentary about Oscar-winning actor and barrier-breaking star Sidney Poitier that is produced by Oprah Winfrey and directed by Reginald Hudlin; Raymond & Ray, which features Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke as half-brothers who see their father’s funeral as a chance to reinvent themselves; and The Greatest Beer Run Ever, starring Zac Efron and Russel Crowe in a new dramedy from Green Book director Peter Farrelly.

Matt Dentler, Apple’s head of features, said about the films the company is debuting at TIFF, “We’re thrilled to be debuting such a diverse spectrum of Apple Originals at this year’s festival. From documentaries about icons to dramas from Academy Award-winning filmmakers and actors, TIFF audiences are in for a treat. We look forward to giving movie lovers from around the globe a first sneak peek in Toronto.”

