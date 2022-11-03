Apple TV+ and A24 unveiled a new trailer for Causeway, the low-key drama starring Oscar-winner Jennifer Lawrence as an Army vet who is forced to reckon with traumas both physical and psychological after suffering a grave head injury. The film is directed by debutante Lila Neugebauer and co-stars the always exciting Brian Tyree Henry.

After suffering a debilitating brain injury in an IED blast while deployed in Afghanistan, military engineer Lynsey is sent back to the States to recover. But this means returning to the root of her problems: the childhood home that she associates with everything bad that ever happened to her, including her brother’s addiction. It was because she wanted to escape her tumultuous home life that Lynsey enlisted in the first place, and she’d like nothing more than to be declared fit for redeployment.

During her recovery, Lynsey meets and forms a friendship with a mechanic named James, played by Henry. James has his own troubled past to contend with, and the two discover that in order to heal, they must rely on each other. The new trailer captures the film’s quietly meditative tone, and teases the several vulnerable moments that Lynsey and James share with each other. “You don’t got love for this city?” James asks her, making a reference to New Orleans, where the film is set. “It’s not this city,” Lynsey replies, “It’s that house.”

Lawrence broke out with the similarly quiet Winter’s Bone back in 2010, earning her first Academy Award nomination. After spending a decade alternating between major franchise fare — she starred in the Hunger Games series and in several X-Men movies — and three films directed by David O. Russell, Lawrence took a step back to reevaluate her career. She returned to form last year in director Adam McKay’s divisive climate change satire Don’t Look Up, and will next star in Gene Stupnitsky’s mysterious new comedy, No Hard Feelings, and Lynne Ramsay's Die, My Love.

The film is written by Ottessa Moshfegh & Luke Goebel and Elizabeth Sanders, and produced by Lawrence and Justine Ciarrocchi. Neugebauer, Jacob Jaffke, Sophia Lin, Patricia Clarkson, Kirk Michael Fellows and Christopher J. Surgent serve as executive producers.

Causeway will premiere in select theaters and globally on Apple TV+ on November 4. You can watch the new trailer here, and read the film’s official synopsis down below.