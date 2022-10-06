Apple TV+ is throwing its hat in the Oscars ring with Causeway, a new drama starring Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry that got a first trailer on Thursday. The streamer has had an extraordinary year, distributing the Best Picture winner CODA and releasing a series of positively reviewed shows such as Pachinko and Severance.

Causeway marks a return to roots for Lawrence, who broke onto the scene with an Oscar-nominated central performance in director Debra Granik’s Winter’s Bone back in 2010. Since then, she’s gone on to frontline the hit Hunger Games franchise and starred in major movies by some of the biggest filmmakers around. Her performance as a grieving widow in David O. Russell’s Silver Linings Playbook won her an Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role. She has been nominated a total of four times, making her one of the most acclaimed (and highly paid) actresses of her generation. Henry is slowly developing quite the formidable filmography himself, after a series of memorable performances in Widows, If Beale Street Could Talk, and Atlanta.

In Causeway, Lawrence plays Lynsey, an Afghanistan war veteran who returns to the United States with a debilitating brain injury after an IED explosion. Her slow process of recovery is affected by her tense relationship with her mother (played by Linda Emond), but she forms a bond with a local man named James (Henry), who is suppressing his own past trauma.

Lynsey’s budding friendship with James forms the emotional core of the film, described as a “quiet but devastating, and ultimately uplifting, story about coming to terms and moving forward.” The trailer certainly paints a rather somber picture, as Lynsey struggles to get back on her feet, literally. We also get a brief look at what might be affecting James, and a few moving glimpses of their evolving bond.

Lawrence was last seen in director Adam McKay’s Netflix satire Don’t Look Up, in which she starred alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and a host of A-listers. Causeway premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, where it received positive reviews that highlighted the central performances. The film is directed by feature debutante Lila Neugebauer (Broadway’s The Waverly Gallery, Maid, The Last Thing He Told Me) and written by Ottessa Moshfegh & Luke Goebel and Elizabeth Sanders. The film is produced by Lawrence and Justine Ciarrocchi. Neugebauer, Jacob Jaffke, Sophia Lin, Patricia Clarkson, Kirk Michael Fellows and Christopher J. Surgent serve as executive producers.

Causeway is scheduled to be released theatrically and on Apple TV+ on November 4. You can watch the trailer here, and read the film’s official synopsis down below: