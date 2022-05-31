The Cave of Adullam will premiere at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival on June 13. The Cave of Adullam, its title referencing a stronghold in the Old Testament, tells the story of Jason Wilson who owns a martial arts academy in Detroit. Wilson is no ordinary sensei, however, as he prioritizes the emotional well-being of his black male students over their mastery of martial arts.

While teaching four tween boys, the documentary shows how Wilson allows the boys to work through their own issues and gives them the tools to develop emotional intelligence, without the use of harsh discipline, to set them on the path to becoming whole adults. With over fourteen years of experience as a mentor, author, and founder of The Yunion, Wilson’s efforts to promote healthy masculinity among black men are set to make an inspirational story for everyone to learn from.

The documentary is directed by Academy Award and Emmy nominated director, Laura Checkoway. It is produced by Laurence Fishburne and Helen Sugland from Cinema Gypsy Productions, along with Banca Studio’s Roy Bank and Wavelength Founder and CEO Jenifer Westphal and Joe Plummer, President of the company. Wilson also serves as co-producer of the documentary.

Fishburne discussed his involvement with the doc and Wilson’s philosophical impact:

I’m a Black man in America with two sons, so the work Jason is doing within the four walls of the Cave of Adullam is very personal to me, and it speaks to what my partner Helen Sugland, and our company Cinema Gypsy Productions is all about – – highlighting real accounts of adversity. We are excited and honored to bring Jason and the boys’ story to the screen.

Wilson spoke about The Cave of Adullam and the importance of the cave’s mission:

We may be located in Detroit, but our narrative is universal. This academy and these boys have my whole heart, and I’m thrilled to be working with a team of filmmakers that are as passionate about sharing emotionally and culturally impactful stories as I am.

Checkoway talked about the themes she looks to present through her works and expressed her appreciation for the project, stating:

Searching for healing has been a through-line in my work and our story is filled with comprehensive teachings, direct solutions and most of all, love. I couldn’t be more proud to have worked on this project.

With the inspiring story of Wilson and his students and the issues and solutions that the documentary shows the audience, this will be an important watch for anyone who believes that healthy masculinity is best fostered in childhood.

The Cave of Adullam will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 13, 2022.

