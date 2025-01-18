HBO seems to be doubling down on its support for highly controversial author J.K. Rowling, who has committed herself to the contentious cause of spreading anti-trans sentiment virtually every time she makes a public statement, which many have condemned as transphobic. But if this is the hill that she has chosen to die on, it doesn't mean that major Hollywood corporations need to continue their (presumably lucrative) partnerships with her. And no, just because she also goes by the pseudonym Robert Galbraith, it doesn't give HBO a pass. The cable network has debuted the first trailer for the upcoming sixth season of the crime drama series C.B. Strike, in addition to revealing its premiere date. The show is based on Rowling's "Cormoran Strike" detective novels, which she writes as Galbraith.

The four-episode series will debut on January 23 on HBO and Max. The latest season is based on Galbraith's 2022 novel "The Ink Black Heart" and features a returning Tom Burke in the titular role of the burly private investigator, and Holliday Grainger as his assistant and business partner, Robin Elacott. The minute-long trailer introduces the new mystery that Strike and Robin attempt to solve while navigating their personal relationship. As per the new season's official logline, "Strike and Robin are hired to investigate a murder involving a creator of a cult TV cartoon and an anonymous online troll known as 'Anomie.' With a complex web of online aliases, business interests and family conflicts to navigate, our heroic pair find themselves in a case that stretches them to their limit with the threat of this mysterious killer around every corner."

All four episodes of the sixth season were directed by Sue Tully and were written by Tom Edge. A co-production with the BBC, the new season debuted in the United Kingdom in December to mixed reviews. On the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, The Ink Black Heart holds a borderline "fresh" 60% approval rating. Six of the seven Strike novels have now been adapted for television. The series began in 2017 in the U.K., with a three-episode adaptation of "The Cuckoo's Calling." This was followed by The Silkworm later that same year, Career of Evil in 2018, Lethal White in 2020, and Troubled Blood in 2022.

HBO and the BBC previously partnered in 2015 on an adaptation of Rowling's standalone novel "The Casual Vacancy." In addition to that, HBO is currently putting together a hugely anticipated seven-season adaptation of the "Harry Potter" books. The bestselling fantasy series was previously adapted into a blockbuster eight-film franchise, which spawned three spin-off movies. There has been controversy surrounding Rowling's continued involvement in the show, with protests from a large section of the fans.

The Harry Potter series is expected to debut in 2026, but C.B. Strike: The Ink Black Heart will premiere on January 23. Previous episodes are available to stream on Max. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

