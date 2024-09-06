Chris Rock's CB4 is making its way to Prime Video this September, bringing back the cult classic hip-hop comedy that first hit theatres in 1993. Directed by Tamra Davis, CB4 stars Rock as Albert, an aspiring rapper who, along with his fellow no-hoper friends Euripides (Allen Payne) and Otis (Deezer D), forms a fictional rap group called CB4. Their rise to fame comes after they adopt the personas of hardened criminals, leading to both hilarious and chaotic consequences.

CB4 follows the journey of three friends from the fictional city of Locash as they navigate the rap scene. After struggling to make a name for themselves with their original style, they take on the personas of convicts, including Albert's new identity as MC Gusto, inspired by a real criminal. This drastic change in image catapults them to stardom, but with fame comes the complications of living a lie. As their popularity soars, they must deal with the fallout from their fake personas, including run-ins with the law and the real Gusto, who isn't pleased with their success.

The film is a satirical look at the hip-hop industry, poking fun at the gangsta rap culture that was prevalent in the early '90s. It explores themes of identity, authenticity, and the lengths people will go to for success. Rock's sharp wit and comedic timing, combined with a strong supporting cast, make CB4 a standout comedy of its time.

Is 'CB4' Worth Watching and What is Its Legacy?

CB4 holds a 56% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, reflecting its mixed critical reception. Despite the score, the film has garnered a loyal fanbase over the years, particularly for its sharp satire and Chris Rock's performance. The movie is often cited as an underappreciated gem within the comedy genre, especially for fans of hip-hop and those who enjoy films that cleverly critique cultural trends.

As the film makes its way to Prime Video, it's poised to reach a new generation of viewers who can appreciate its humor and the unique way it captures a specific moment in hip-hop history. For those who haven't seen it, CB4 offers a comedic take on the music industry's obsession with image and authenticity, and for longtime fans, it's a chance to revisit a cult classic. Whether you're a fan of Chris Rock or just looking for a good laugh, CB4 is worth checking out when it arrives on Prime Video.