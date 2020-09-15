CBS All Access to Be Rebranded as Paramount+ in 2021; New Original Series Announced

The streaming service CBS All Access will be undergoing a pretty significant rebrand in 2021, and today ViacomCBS announced some of its sweeping changes. For one, the name CBS All Access will be gone. Instead, it’ll be called “Paramount+.” If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em I guess? Ever since Disney+ launched its own streaming service with the “Plus” moniker, Apple followed in its footsteps with Apple TV+, and now the “+” has become shorthand for a streaming service extension of an existing brand. HBO Max remains the cheese standing alone.

Existing CBS All Access programming like the Star Trek franchise and The Good Fight and The Twilight Zone will continue on Paramount+, but the streaming service will expand globally to include content from ViacomCBS’ portfolio of broadcast, news, sports, and entertainment brands. It will also be debuting in Australia, Latin America, and the Nordics in 2021 for the first time.

Paramount+ will continue to add library movies from the Paramount Pictures collection, as well as existing episodes from ViacomCBS networks and new originals across brands including BET, CSB, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and more.

In addition to the name change, ViacomCBS also announced a slew of new original series that will be made exclusively for Paramount+. They include:

The Offer – A limited series about the making of The Godfather , based on Oscar-winning producer Al Ruddy ’s personal experiences. Michael Tolkin (Escape at Dannemora) will write and executive produce the 10-episode series, with Leslie Greif (Hatfields & McCoys) serving as an EP and writer. Ruddy himself will also serve as an executive producer. Paramount Television Studios produces.

– A limited series about the making of , based on Oscar-winning producer ’s personal experiences. (Escape at Dannemora) will write and executive produce the 10-episode series, with (Hatfields & McCoys) serving as an EP and writer. Ruddy himself will also serve as an executive producer. Paramount Television Studios produces. Lioness – A spy drama created by Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan , who will executive produce alongside Jill Wagner , David Glasser , David Hutkin , and Bob Yari . Based on a real-life CIA program, the drama series follows a young Marine recruited to befriend the daughter of a terrorist to bring the organization down from within. Paramount Network and 101 Studios produce.

– A spy drama created by creator , who will executive produce alongside , , , and . Based on a real-life CIA program, the drama series follows a young Marine recruited to befriend the daughter of a terrorist to bring the organization down from within. Paramount Network and 101 Studios produce. MTV’s Behind the Music – The Top 40 – A reimagining of Behind the Music that will offer a unique and intimate look at the 40 biggest artists of all time through their voices and their eyes. Creature Films and MTV Studios will produce.

– A reimagining of that will offer a unique and intimate look at the 40 biggest artists of all time through their voices and their eyes. Creature Films and MTV Studios will produce. The Real Criminal Minds – A true crime docuseries based on the hit CBS series.

– A true crime docuseries based on the hit CBS series. The Game – A revival of the BET series.

More new and original content will be announced as the 2021 launch of Paramount+ looms closer.