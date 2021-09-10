What if you discovered your house is haunted by all its previous inhabitants?

Have you ever wondered what a ghost PSA looks like? Well, CBS has got you covered. That’s how the network chose to present the trailer for its upcoming comedy series Ghosts, which is set to premiere in October. In the story, a couple moves into a house haunted by ghosts of previous inhabitants who judge their every attitude.

The series is an adaptation of a 2019 BBC One sitcom, which was nominated for a BAFTA and is currently airing Season 3. The British sitcom features many of the actors who became famous with the BBC children’s show Horrible Histories. CBS seems to believe the Ghosts adaptation will follow in the same footsteps of the original, as the network made a straight-to-series order – meaning that they decided not to wait to see how it plays out with audiences to order more episodes.

RELATED: Judy Greer Is the Ghost of a Southern Lady in Supernatural Buddy Comedy 'Lady of the Manor'

The adaptation of Ghosts is written and executive produced by Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, who worked together on New Girl, The Crazy Ones and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. The American version is also executive produced by Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond and Martha Howe-Douglas – the creators of the original BBC One sitcom.

You can read the official synopsis below:

GHOSTS stars Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar as the new owners of a country estate inhabited by an eclectic group of deceased residents. If the spirits were anxious about the commotion of the renovation and B&B the couple has planned, it’s nothing compared to when they realize Samantha is the first live person who can see and hear them.

In the trailer, you can see some bits of nonsense humor such as ghosts learning how to haunt, panicking at the sight of living people invading their space, and judging modern society for not bothering to act civil — and this last one coming from a Viking.

Aside from McIver and Ambudkar, the cast of Ghosts also features Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Asher Grodman, Rebecca Wisocky, Sheila Carrasco, Devan Chandler, Danielle Pinnock, and Roman Zaragoza.

Ghosts premieres on October 7, at 9PM ET/PT on the CBS Television Network and will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

You can watch the trailer here:

KEEP READING: Dan Harmon’s New Animated Comedy ‘Krapopolis’ Announces Voice Cast Featuring Hannah Waddingham, Matt Berry, and More

Share Share Tweet Email

What James Wan's 'Death Sentence' Gets Right That Other Vengeance Thrillers Get Wrong Revisiting James Wan's underrated 2007 dive into the muck.

Read Next