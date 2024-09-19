CBS Premiere Week is just around the corner, beginning Sunday, October 13, with the hit series Tracker. In the lead-up to this much-anticipated event, CBS has launched its "Comfy Blue Sofa Tour," an innovative and cozy way to connect with fans across the country. The Comfy Blue Sofa Tour, in partnership with the home furnishing brand Lovesac, kicked off last night at CBS’s “You’re Laughing at CBS: A Night of Sit-Down Comedy” event at NeueHouse in Los Angeles. Designed to celebrate CBS's fall lineup, the tour will travel nationwide through October 12, inviting fans to relax on the “Comfy Blue Sofa” – the famed Lovesac Sactionals – at various locations.

During these stops, fans can enjoy sneak peeks of upcoming CBS shows, meet-and-greets with stars, photo opportunities, and exclusive giveaways. The presence of the Comfy Blue Sofa serves as a fun reminder that CBS Premiere Week is fast approaching. Adding to the tour's charm, CBS has created a gigantic 20-foot-long, 8-foot-high sofa that will be seen traveling on highways, through cities, towns, and even along bodies of water. CBS's social media channels on Threads (@CBS) and Instagram Stories (@CBSTV) will keep fans updated on where to find the sofa during its journey.

“For our nationwide Comfy Blue Sofa Tour (aka the C.B.S Tour!), the sofas, from our partners at Lovesac, symbolize our quickly approaching CBS Premiere Week, and we’re inviting people to sit down and get comfy with us for the return of our comforting and satisfying CBS Original shows,” said Mike Benson, president and chief marketing officer at CBS.

What Can Fans Expect from the Comfy Blue Sofa Tour?

CBS Comfy Blue Sofa Tour Highlights:

September 20: Tracker Livestream Event – Hosted by Entertainment Tonight's Nichelle Turner and featuring star Justin Hartley, this live event on CBS’s YouTube channel will take place on a Lovesac Comfy Blue Sofa in Los Angeles. September 20-21: Great Forest Park Balloon Race in St. Louis – CBS St. Louis station KMOV will provide comfy blue seating and CBS-branded giveaways. September 21: Michigan vs. USC Football Game – The CBS Sports Big 10 activation space in Ann Arbor will feature Lovesac Sac seats and a chance to check out CBS’s fall lineup. September 25: Pittsburgh Today Live on KDKA – Taking place on the Gateway Clipper in Pittsburgh, this event includes photo ops and Network-branded giveaways, complete with comfy blue seating. September 28: Lake Erie, Cleveland – A special inflatable Comfy Blue Sofa will float along the downtown Cleveland Lake Erie coastline. October 2-3: Tracker Premiere in Joshua Tree, CA – Fans, press, and influencers can attend a premiere screening and Airstream glamping event, enjoying the first episode of Season 2 from Lovesac's Comfy Blue Sofas. October 3-4: Fire Country Fan Experience in Nashville – A free two-night event with live performances and acoustic sets, with photo ops on the Comfy Blue Sofa. October 5: Casey, IL – Home of Supersized Roadside Attractions – The gigantic Comfy Blue Sofa makes a stop, paired with free ice cream from The Big Dipper between 11:00 AM and 2:00 PM. October 6: Oklahoma State Fair in Tulsa – Fans can relax on comfy sofas, enjoy a sit-and-repeat experience, and collect CBS-branded giveaways. October 10-17: State Fair of Texas – CBS Texas hosts activities and giveaways to celebrate the fall lineup. October 12: Hot Air Balloon Festival in Albuquerque, NM – CBS will offer Comfy Blue seating for the day's activities, including live music.

As the tour continues, fans are encouraged to join CBS stars on the Comfy Blue Sofas throughout the CBS fall first look special, airing tonight at 9:30 PM ET/PT on CBS.

