While many people think of CBS as daytime cable television, the network is so much more. It has a vast catalog of not only family-friendly sitcoms but also hardcore and intense dramas revolving around inmates, survivalist lone-wolfs, and police procedurals that bring viewers into what it means to be a member of a S.W.A.T. team. There is a little something for everyone and the 2024 season brought a lot of new shows to the mix.

From Justin Hartley playing the skilled survivalist Colter Shaw in the action drama Tracker to the new reality game show testing peoples’ prowess and fears in The Summit, there was a lot to be excited about going into CBS’ 2024 release year. And it was one network that shouldn't be overlooked, with fast-paced, entertaining shows and feel-good stories the network is known for. So, take a look because these are some of the best shows on CBS this year.

9 ‘The Real CSI: Miami’

Created By Anthony E. Zuiker and Jerry Bruckheimer

Close

Based on the drama series CSI: Miami, the true crime drama docuseries The Real CSI: Miami dives into the world of crime, victims, and the people who search for and bring perpetrators to justice. The series looks into real cases and, like the fictional drama, showcases the science that is used to solve each crime. With reenactments, real photos and video documentation, and deep expository explanations of the crimes and how they are solved, this is a great true crime docuseries, one that true-crime enthusiasts will think is captivating, educational, and also entertaining.

It is definitely one of those series that people need to research a bit before jumping into. There are tough topics that are dealt with throughout each episode, including trafficking and illegal substances that cause people to commit crimes, to name a few. Based in the city of Miami, Florida, experts are brought i to discuss the cases and how law enforcement and scientists work together in order to bring people to justice and give closure to families.

Watch Now On Paramount+

8 ‘The Summit’

Presented By Manu Bennett