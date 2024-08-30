Shows that have been cancelled are a category unto themselves. While this used to be reserved for linear networks, even streaming services are cancelling shows for a wide variety of reasons. Sometimes, it’s due to unsustainably high production costs. Sometimes, it’s negotiations that fall through. Most commonly, it’s simply because of low viewership or, for linear networks, to make room for new shows in the primetime line-up.

Over the years, another category has emerged: shows that were cancelled too soon. This, once again, happens on all linear networks as well as streaming services. CBS is responsible for some of the biggest primetime TV hits, like Blue Bloods, Everybody Loves Raymond, Big Brother, and, more recently, Tracker and Elsbeth. But the network is also known for cancelling popular shows before fans were ready to see them go.

10 'So Help Me Todd' (2022-2024)

Created by Scott Prendergast

Anyone who watched So Help Me Todd enjoyed it, but that wasn’t enough for CBS to keep the legal comedy drama on the air beyond two seasons. The series stars Skylar Astin as the title character, a family black sheep and private investigator who butts heads with his fierce defense attorney mother Margaret (Marcia Gay Harden). Despite this, he works for her, helping her after she gets criminal charges dropped against him.

The series follows the bond between mother and son along with the very different ways they perceive the law. Margaret follows it to the letter, but Todd does not flinch if he has to bend the rules to get what he needs. Fans campaigned to bring the series back, but it didn’t happen. Adding insult to injury, the series was only cancelled to make room for new shows in the line-up, according to Hidden Remote, despite garnering decent viewership numbers.

9 'Without a Trace' (2002-2009)

Created by Hank Steinberg

Yes, Without a Trace lasted a respectable seven seasons through the early 2000s. But popular police procedural dramas like this one usually last for a dozen or longer. Set in the Missing Persons Unit (MPU) of the FBI in New York, the ensemble cast work to solve cases that have been re-opened from years, sometimes decades, ago.

There’s typically an intense timeline to work with new evidence, adding an edge-of-your-seat aspect to the show, one of the most underrated CBS shows. With the cast that includes Anthony LaPaglia, Poppy Montgomery, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Enrique Murciano, Eric Close, and Roselyn Sánchez, Without a Trace could easily have gone seven more seasons. What fans especially loved about the show was that every episode ended with details about a real-life missing persons case with hopes that it could help solve one. Despite being one of the network’s highest-rated series, CBS said the cancellation was made due to “budget cuts.”

8 'Ghost Whisperer' (2005-2010)

Created by John Gray

Jennifer Love Hewitt is Melinda Gordon, a woman who can see and speak to ghosts. She hides this fact from most people, trying to live a normal life. But when she’s not working in her antique store, she tries to help tortured spirits cross over. This requires interacting with their loved ones, not all of whom believe in her abilities. To find out who to go to and what to do, however, she sometimes needs to follow clues from the not-always-so-nice ghosts.

Ghost Whisperer lasted a decent five seasons, but its cancellation came as a shock as fans thought the show was a pretty steady part of the primetime line-up. CBS made the decision based on rising costs and declining viewers, according to Entertainment Weekly. Later, Hewitt commented to Zap2it that she did not like that the show left the audience hanging, and believed it deserved at least one more season.

7 'Jericho' (2006-2008)

Created by Stephen Chbosky, Josh Schaer, Jonathan E. Steinberg

This post-apocalyptic action drama set in a fictional town of the same name in Kansas tells the story of what happens after a nuclear attack takes out most of the U.S. From a mushroom cloud forming in the sky to an explosion, loss of power, and isolation, Jericho follows a group of frantic survivors trying to figure out what is going on and make it through alive. Much of the first season focuses on the community trying to rebuild and trade with a nearby town called New Bern.

Interestingly, Jericho was cancelled after the first season because of low ratings, but following a fan campaign, CBS decided to give viewers what they wanted and bring the show back for a second season. But that lasted only seven episodes before the show got the boot from the line-up again. Despite being so short-lived, Jericho is named by TV Guide as one of the top cult shows ever.

6 'Person of Interest' (2011-2016)

Created by Jonathan Nolan

Yes, Person of Interest lasted five seasons and fans got a wonderful beginning, middle, and end to the story. But the show was arguably one of the best sci-fi crime dramas on TV, and fans could have done with another five seasons. Created by Jonathan Nolan along with J.J. Abrams and others, at the heart of this show are two men. Harold Finch (Michael Emerson) is a brilliant billionaire computer programmer who made a machine that could predict terrorist attacks, then went into hiding with his creation once he discovered it might not be used for the intended purposes. John Reese (Jim Caviezel) is a former Special Forces soldier and CIA operative Harold enlists to help him. He wants to secretly use the machine to learn about then stop potential attacks. The machine provides two names, and it’s up to Reese to figure out who’s the perpetrator and who’s the victim.

The pair get help from members of the police department who are aware of their work and keep it under wraps, including Joss Carter (Taraji P. Henson) and Lionel Fusco (Kevin Chapman). Tackling topics like AI before it was at the top of public conversation and presenting moral dilemmas and questions about privacy, Person of Interest was more than just a high action series, though there was plenty of that, too.

5 'Extant' (2014-2015)

Created by Mickey Fisher

Halle Berry is known for movies, but she switched to the small screen in this sci-fi drama by Steven Spielberg that’s about Molly (Berry), an astronaut who comes back home from a mission in space. While she was alone for 13 months, and had previous suffered from infertility, she becomes pregnant after seeing a dead former lover at the space station. She and her husband Dr. John Woods (Goran Visnjic), a robotics engineer, already has a son named Ethan (Pierre Gagnon) who her husband created as a prototype android known as a “humanich.” Now, she must search for answers as to how she became impregnated.

Extant lasted for two seasons, but with the star power behind the show, both in front of the camera and behind the scenes, the expectation was that it would last much longer. CBS President Glenn Geller told Variety at the time that the story had come to an “exciting and fitting conclusion.” Some believe the shift in the second season from sci-fi to action, along with various cast changes, caused the show to lose its way.

4 'Scorpion' (2014-2018)

Created by Nick Santora

Hailing from Nick Santora, the man behind such hit shows as The Sopranos, Prison Break, and Lie to Me, Scorpion had a good run and kept fans interested in the unique plot. Walter O’Brien (Elyse Gabel) is a brilliant but socially awkward computer expert who caught the eye of Agent Cabe Gallo (Robert Patrick) when he was just a child and hacked into NASA. Now grown, Gallo continues to work with O’Brien and his team called Scorpion to help him solve imminent cases of danger that Homeland Security can’t figure out. Each person on his team has a special set of skills, from psychiatry to mechanical engineering and mathematics. Together, they are an unstoppable, though also eccentric, force. When they befriend a pretty waitress, Paige (Katharine McPhee) who appreciates their ability to connect with her equally gifted young son Ralph (Riley B. Smith), the team expands even further.

Scorpion aired for four seasons and while the storylines and plots ranged from unbelievable to downright laughable, the show was thoroughly entertaining. The plot is loosely based on the real O’Brien, who claims to have made major accomplishments in the tech space, though many of these cannot be proven. According to Looper, the cancellation came down to nothing more than dropping ratings, though fans didn’t like that it ended on a cliffhanger.

3 'Square Pegs' (1982-1983)

Created by Anne Beatts

From way back in the ‘80s, CBS had a gem on its hand with Square Pegs, created by a former writer from Saturday Night Live. It was set in a high school and centered around a group of teenagers navigating typical coming-of-age challenges. Compared to John Hughes projects but in episodic format, the two main characters were Patty Greene (Sarah Jessica Parker in one of her best shows) and Lauren Hutchinson (Amy Linker), both social misfits. While Patty is happy with her position in the high school hierarchy, Lauren yearns to be part of the “in” crowd.

A relatable sitcom even decades later, Square Pegs had real potential to become iconic. But CBS cancelled the show after just a single season of 20 episodes. According to Variety, it was low ratings that ended the show, which faced steep competition for eyeballs from popular series like The A-Team and Little House on the Prairie.

2 'Life in Pieces' (2015-2019)

Created by Justin Adler

Life in Pieces is one of those sitcoms that viewers might say “oh yah, I remember that show!” about. It was quirky and fun, and lasted for four seasons. But it could have been something much bigger. The sitcom is about three generations of the Short family living in Los Angeles. Every episode is split into four parts, following a different member of the family and their respective family units.

With a fabulous cast that includes Colin Hanks, Betsy Brandt, Thomas Sadoski, Zoe Lister-Jones, James Brolin, and Dianne Wiest, fans were surprised when the news of the cancellation came. This arrived prior to the final fourth season airing, and the only speculation is that the show was cancelled to make room for new ones: CBS had just previously picked up shows like All Rise, Bob Hearts Abishola, and The Unicorn, the latter of which also makes this list.

1 'The Unicorn' (2019-2021)

Created by Bill Martin, Mike Schiff, Grady Cooper

The Unicorn had such a unique concept: widowed father Wade (Walton Goggins) has been raising his daughters on his own for some time. Now that he has gotten back into a routine, his friends and even his teenage kids are urging him to get back into the dating scene. Soon, they and he realize that he’s a unicorn: a hard-working, devoted dad who is single for no other reason than his wife passed away. Single women begin flocking to him, and Wade doesn’t know how to handle all the attention.

The Unicorn was cutting and funny with a great supporting cast that also includes Rob Corddry and Michaela Watkins. The cancellation came down to ratings, according to Deadline, but it worked out in the end: Goggins went on to star in Fallout, one of the best video game shows, which earned him an Emmy nomination for his role as The Ghoul.

