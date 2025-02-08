On February 03, 2025, Sony Pictures TV sent CBS a formal letter announcing their intention to take over the distribution of two of America's favorite game shows, Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy. The two TV juggernauts had a previously established long-term partnership over the distribution of the two shows. Now, according to the letter sent to CBS, Sony intends to take over the responsibility of distributing new episodes to the hundreds of TV stations around the country, as early as the week of February 10, 2025.

All of this follows after Sony filed a lawsuit in October 2024, where it alleged that CBS had failed in its capacity to distribute the two game shows in syndication. CBS, in turn, filed a counter-suit in November. Sony produces both Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy, which are a part of TV history as they are among the nation's longest running game shows, and continue to place among the most-watched programs on broadcast TV. In the suit, Sony alleges CBS has failed to distribute the shows to local TV stations in the United States, while also entering into unauthorized distribution deals internationally. Now, they have escalated the issue with a letter of intent to take on local distribution themselves. So, what does all this legal drama mean for the future of the two cherished game shows?

The Game Show Legal Drama Explained