While every reality series is filled with iconic casts, few shows are as capable of creating legendary characters as CBS' Survivor. Made by Charlie Parsons for more than two decades, this program has offered viewers some of the genre's biggest personalities, introducing them to intriguing personalities ready to do whatever it takes for the $1,000,000 prize. While each season has a new group ready to take on this challenge, it's not often that audiences get to see the rise of a truly legendary character. Someone who impresses everyone watching with their prowess and personality, who exhibits a mastery of the game in a way not many ever could while providing an endearing character for viewers to root for.

The show's current season has provided many people who are clearly desperate for the title of "legendary," yet none have been able to grab the title — at least, not until now. Because a contestant has begun to shock audiences in the best way possible, someone who's constantly left watchers (and her fellow players) breathless with how expertly she maneuvers throughout the game. This season has been filled with great characters, but when it comes to true legends of the franchise, nobody deserves that title more than Rachel LaMont.

A 'Survivor' Legend is Hard to Find

Image via CBS Studios

Despite being so prominent now, fans who've been watching Survivor 47 since the beginning might have forgotten about Rachel LaMont in the installment's early episodes. And it's understandable why; LaMont and similarly soft-spoken players were overshadowed by the likes of Rome Cooney or Andy Rueda, players who were proud of their cockiness and who had entire portions of each episode dedicated to their exploits. Combine this with Rachel's main storyline in that beginning portion being her ally Anika Dhar getting eliminated in one of the season's first blindsides, and it's easy to understand why people didn't immediately consider her a threat. That's what made it so shocking, then, when she made it to the merge and many of the other castaways (including her own former tribe) began to target LaMont. They cited a natural charisma and keen mind as why she'd be a good person to get out early, aspects of the player that fans had only seen snippets of as she hadn't received much attention from the cameras up until then. We weren't keyed into what the others were talking about and, with other louder, brazen competitors making her their prime target, most watchers didn't think she'd be long for this show — luckily for everyone, Rachel was ready to prove us all wrong.

From being granted a secret advantage by another player, to acing one of the season's hardest puzzles, to escaping an almost unanimous vote thanks to an immunity idol, LaMont has racked up more accomplishments on Survivor 47 than most players amass over multiple seasons. It's truly in the last few episodes, though, that LaMont came into her own; her expert immunity idol play was preceded by the player calling out Rueda for betraying her so many times throughout the season, the woman proudly making what could have been her death march at tribal council into a public call-out that ended with his shocking blindside. And while she isn't the only person who's been good this season, it's how LaMont subverts expectations that create a truly iconic character.

Even in a series as authentically complex as Survivor, contestants tend to fall into archetypal, practiced ways of playing, with even their speech patterns — think how many times someone has said they're "running this game" — being ones that fans have seen and loved for 47 seasons. While this is enjoyable, LaMont's genuine approach offers something new as she reacts in a way that many viewers would: I didn't think I'd do this well, but I'm so thrilled that I am! It offers a relatable character that fans don't often see, one that shirks the typical "I own this game" mentality while still flaunting her well-earned confidence in a way that's extremely easy to root for.

'Survivor 47' Queen: Rachel LaMont!

Close

While Rachel LaMont has certainly made her mark on Survivor, it's arguable whether she is the most legendary character to come out of this season. Other players like the strategic Genevieve Mushaluk have made a similar impact, and while she has achieved stardom in recent episodes, it's undeniable that LaMont wasn't very noticeable in the first few episodes. Yet it's this atypical rise that makes her such a marvel in the franchise. Viewers have seen the domineering, easily confident characters before, those who assert themselves within moments of being onscreen and who assert their mastery of the game whenever possible. LaMont has lost friends, she's been labelled a public target, and she's even suffered moments of worried despair — yet she always comes back to do something extraordinary. Her path on Survivor is one that the audience can actually see themselves in, and whether she wins the title of "Sole Survivor" or not, one thing is clear: Rachel LaMont has certified herself as a true Survivor legend. Survivor is Available to Stream on Paramount Plus in the U.S.

