CCXP, one of the world's largest pop culture conventions and exhibitions, is about to kick off in São Paulo, Brazil. The show is dedicated to comics, movies, television series, video games, and more; over the past several years, it has grown in scope and scale to rival San Diego's famous Comic-Con.

The show officially opens tomorrow and will run until Sunday, December 8, but Collider's Steve Weintraub is there early and was able to snap some sneak peek photos from the show floor, showcasing a number of booths dedicated to upcoming movies and TV series, including Reacher, Fallout, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, Severance, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, and The Boys.

'The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim'

For the first time in a decade, theatergoers will return to Middle-Earth for the latest film based on J.R.R. Tolkien's enduring world of fantasy. The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is the first animated film in the franchise, and is set almost two centuries before the events of The Lord of the Rings. It was well-represented at CCXP with a booth featuring a life-sized war oliphaunt/mûmakil, the elephant-like creatures that will be ridden into battle in the upcoming film. The movie opens in theaters on December 13, 2024.

'The Gorge'

Apple is here with a tease of their upcoming survival thriller The Gorge, which was directed by The Black Phone's Scott Derrickson and will feature Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy as snipers assigned to guard a mysterious chasm. Judging by the poster, it seems that these two snipers may have taken aim and hit each other's hearts, instead — with Cupid's arrows. The Gorge is set to be released on Apple TV+ in 2025.

'Severance'