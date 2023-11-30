The Big Picture CCXP in São Paulo showcases upcoming comics, movies, TV series, and video games with panels, exhibitions, and interactive experiences.

Major projects like Aquaman, House of the Dragon, Disney, Wonka, Star Trek, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and The Hunger Games are heavily featured at the event.

The Funko Funhouse and various other smaller booths offer collectibles and experiences for attendees.

Many of film and television's biggest names have descended upon São Paulo, Brazil for one of the year's most-anticipated and largest events for pop culture around the world - CCXP. Every year, the venue serves as a showcase for comics, movies, television series, video games, and so much more that will soon be released for everyone to enjoy. It's a haven for fans with panels, exhibitions, photo opportunities, and interactive experiences that tease the future of entertainment.

This year is no exception, as nearly every major brand went big to take over the São Paulo. Collider's Steve Weintraub was on-site to snag pictures from the most exciting displays at the event for those who can't attend, including Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, House of the Dragon, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, and so much more. For Disney 100, the House of Mouse was also on hand for a special anniversary display commemorating its landmark birthday as a giant in the pop-culture space.

'House of the Dragon'

HBO's House of the Dragon is heavily represented as fans can look through a doorway engulfed in flames promoting the Game of Thrones prequel. Season 2 is approaching quickly following the end of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, and HBO brought the big guns - the skull of the dragon Balerion on its pedestal surrounded by candles and a castle. It's a fittingly grand display for what should be a grand expansion on the first season as the inner strife within the Targaryen household turns into a full-on fiery civil war between Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) and the Greens and Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) and the Blacks.

'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'

Warner Bros. came to CCXP to prepare viewers for their return to Atlantis with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The film will see Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) seek revenge by releasing an unspeakable force with the Black trident, forcing Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) and his brother Orm (Patrick Wilson) to put their differences aside in an effort to protect their kingdom. Aquaman is the main focus in each of the pop-up displays, though both Orm and Black Manta get their chance to shine as the key figures of DC's latest superhero adventure.

Disney 100

The Mouse House is celebrating 100 years of existence in style at CCXP with a pop-up shop and display highlighting all the memorable characters throughout the company's long history. Plushies of classic Disney icons like Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Goofy, Pluto, Chip, and Dale are up for grabs, as are characters from individual films from The Lion King to Monsters Inc., Winnie the Pooh, Lilo & Stitch, and so much more. In front of it all is a life-size statue of the signature mouse who welcomes viewers to the display.

'Wonka'

Fans can enter a world of pure imagination with a Wonka display as sweet as candy. Attendees can explore the early days of the titular chocolatier's factory which is full of whimsy, color, and sweet treats to behold, all with Timothée Chalamet at the center. The prequel film from Paul King will explore how the enigmatic candyman became the titan in the chocolate industry we see by the time he's preparing to hand his factory off to Charlie Bucket. That includes revisiting his relationship with the Oompa Loompas, including one played by Hugh Grant with whom he strikes up a partnership.

'Star Trek: Discovery'

Image by Steve Weintraub

As Star Trek: Discovery prepares to say goodbye with Season 5 next year, the USS Discovery is taking a brief stop at CCXP with a peek inside the bridge of the ship. Beginning in the 23rd Century, the series opened before the original Star Trek ever took flight and has since traveled over 900 years into the future, boldly going beyond the bounds of any other crew and revitalizing the franchise for a new era in the process. Series star Sonequa Martin-Green and co-showrunner Michelle Paradise will both be in attendance for a panel discussing the end of the series ahead of its release next year.

'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem'

Image by Steve Weintraub

Following its splashy debut earlier this year, the animated hit film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is back out of the sewers at CCXP and giving a look into the world of the Heroes in a Half Shell. Their latest adventure sees them emerge onto the streets of New York City and try to fit in, only to find themselves, and their newfound friend April O'Neil (Ayo Edebiri), in a mess as they face down Superfly (Ice Cube) and his army of mutants. Viewers in the U.S. can already see the film from the comfort of their home on Paramount+, but a sequel is also on the way that plans to properly introduce the iconic villain Shredder.

'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

Image by Steve Weintraub

Another recent film volunteering as tribute at CCXP is The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes with a stylish photo opportunity based around the film's logo. The prequel based on Suzanne Collins's novel of the same name tells the tale of a young Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) and Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), the mentor and tribute of District 12 in the 10th annual Hunger Games who spark a fateful relationship as they prepare for the event. Audiences have been flocking in droves to see the origins of the tyrannical President Snow, powering it to a strong box office performance to this point that attests to the staying power of the dystopian series.

'Masters of the Universe'

The legacy of He-Man & the Masters of the Universe was honored with a display worthy of Grayskull. At the center of the display, which also mentions the new crossover Turtles of Grayskull toy line uniting the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with the Masters of the Universe, is Skeletor's imposing throne which is open for photos. It's the perfect time to celebrate He-Man and company as they'll soon return to screens in Masters of the Universe: Revolution in January 2024 with a showdown between He-Man and Hordak.

'Borderlands'

Close

Although the film has been much delayed with re-shoots that required Tim Miller to step in, Eli Roth's Borderlands adaptation made the journey to Brazil with a pop-up of Mad Moxxi's bar at the expo. Designed with the video game franchise's signature sorta-cel shaded aesthetic and decor to match the sultry bar owner, it's a fun, detailed way to immerse attendees in the culture of Pandora. Roth's adaptation will hit theaters in the summer of 2024 and will center on Lilith (Cate Blanchett), a siren and vault hunter with a mysterious past who's sent back to her home planet to search for the daughter of the villainous Atlas (Edgar Ramirez) and plunder some treasure from the alien vault along the way.

Funko

Close

It wouldn't be a pop culture convention without the collectible giant Funko and the company came with a whole village of goodies for attendees at CCXP. Their massive attraction is the Funko Funhouse, a colorful display of the wide variety of items they've delivered across the entire spectrum of fandom. Inside the "tent" are walls of Pops for sale as well as a board with guides to the figures attendees can buy with an especially heavy focus on anime, horror, superhero, and Star Wars collectibles. Items are available in Brazilian currency.

Other Booths at CCXP

Close

Beyond these displays is a wide variety of smaller booths and pop-ups celebrating what's to come, and what's already made waves. in the world of pop culture. The wizarding world of Harry Potter is particularly well represented with an activation for the hit game Hogwarts Legacy and a Prisoner of Azkaban poster. Also appearing is Iron Studios' post-apocalyptic statue line Residiumm - Tales of Coral with a massive demonic teddy bear, a LEGO Incredible Hulk statue, Greta Gerwig's beloved blockbuster Barbie, and a Cup Noodles activation for anyone who needs to refuel after taking in the panels and displays.

Stay tuned at Collider for more news from CCXP and check out the other booths available on the con floor below.

