CCXP is here and, in keeping with the theme from previous years, some of the hottest properties in entertainment have their best and brightest on display. The festivities are set to begin tomorrow, December 5, and will run until Sunday, December 8. However, certain journalists, including Collider's Steve Weintraub, were able to peruse the floor early and get a look at some incredible merchandise on display, including new Iron Studios collectibles and T-shirts from one of the most anticipated movies of 2025.

Some properties Weintraub was able to get a first look at include James Gunn's Superman, Alien, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, DC, and Star Wars. Some franchises opted to tease what's coming next, but others, like Star Wars, chose to go with a collectible from the earliest days of the franchise.

'Superman'

Close

Arguably the most exciting piece on display at CCXP is this new Superman shirt, which provides another new and inspired look at James Gunn's Superman logo, which is much different from what fans are accustomed to seeing on the chest of Henry Cavill. Superman is set to fly into theaters on July 11, 2025, and promotion for the film is set to begin soon as everyone is expecting the first trailer to drop by year's end. David Corenswet will star in the film as the Man of Steel, with Rachel Brosnahan playing Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult portraying Lex Luthor.

'Alien'

Close

After the success of Alien: Romulus earlier this year, Iron Studios put two Alien figures on display at CCXP. The first is a Big Chap figure retailing for a whopping R$19,999 (which is around $3150 USD) and the second is an Ellen Ripley figure based on Sigourney Weaver's appearance in the debut Alien film. A sequel to Alien: Romulus has been confirmed to be in development, and although the second installment has not yet been greenlit, the franchise still continues to expand and will forever be known as a sci-fi-defining property.

'Cars' and 'Lilo & Stitch'