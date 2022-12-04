Comic-Con Experience 2022 started today in São Paulo, Brazil, where fans of all things pop culture and geekdom had the chance to peruse the show floor and stop by several panels and vendors. In of section of the event, the area was transformed into a castle and market where vendors were able to set up their stands and attendees were able to examine their wares.

The area is called "Magic Market," and the market part of the name is definitely accurate as the venue is not a small room or structure but instead a large area with high "stone" walls and walkways that really captures the feeling of a medieval block. Along with the vendors inside, there is also some window dressing to further push the area's atmosphere, like a (unfortunately non-functioning) well at its center and a (fortunately non-functioning) guillotine. These parts of the area make up the center while the different stands and vendors are set up along the walls, making a large circle of people to visit and shop from, with over 15 stands set up within the stone walls. It is a fairly impressive build and location that makes the Comic-Con Experience really feel special, and it has only just begun!

CCXP is a yearly event that, just like its fellow Comic-Cons from across the world, sees the gathering of some of the largest pop culture franchises and fans come together to celebrate everything from TV shows to movies, live-action to anime, and everything in geek culture. The four-day event features panels, exclusives, interviews, activities, concerts, and much more with the likes of Marvel, DC, Disney, Netflix, and many more joining attending the event.

Image via Steve Weintraub

Other Impressive Locales at CCXP 2022

This was not the only impressive structure showcased at CCXP 2022 as Prime Video also brought a giant replica of Khazad-dûm’s Balrog and a Númenórean ship to the event for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power booth. Another striking destination that fans could visit a small tavern that was brought the world of the upcoming film Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves to life. As the days go on, we might see other panels pop up, and we will be there to let you know if anything like that happens!

Stay tuned to Collider for all the news coming out of CCXP 2022. Check out these photos of the impressive Magic Market at CCXP down below:

