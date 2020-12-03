After months of planning by our friends at Omelete, CCXP Worlds begins tomorrow!

If you’re not familiar with CCXP, the convention takes place in Sao Paulo, Brazil every December and each year the con has grown in size. Last year, CCXP had over 280,000 people attend the convention which world premiered tons of cool footage, trailers, and featured some of the biggest names in Hollywood on the main stage.

This year, due to the global pandemic, CCXP has gone all virtual and they’re offering a 3D navigable map inspired by League of Legends through which it will be possible to enter 12 different worlds: Thunder Arena (the main stage), Artists' Valley, Oi Game Arena, Creators & Cosplay Universe, OmeleteStage by Santander, CCXP Store, Meet & Greet, Hollywood Strip, Chiaroscuro Studios, Iron Studios, Geek Hall, and CCXP Tips.

If you’d like to attend this year’s CCXP you’ve got a few options. If you’d like to do everything CCXP has to offer — which includes the main stage, artists alley, video games, cosplay, and so much more — you’ll need to click this link and register for a FREE badge. Once you arrive on the CCXP Worlds site select "free experience" and enter your name, birthdate, and email (you can skip document). After agreeing to the privacy policy, check out and you’ll arrive on the terms and conditions page. Agree to the terms and privacy policy and close order. You will then arrive on the login page. You’ll now need to click on the "register" button. While the form has a lot of questions, you only need to fill in the ones with required fields. I know it sounds like a lot but it’s super easy and will take under one minute, and you’ll have access to so many cool things.

However, if you just want to watch the main stage (which will all be in English and is where our Russo brothers panel will take place) you can watch everything on the Collider Facebook page without doing anything.

The main stage hours will be this Friday 10am-5pm PT, Saturday 9am-6pm PT, and Sunday from 12pm-4pm PT.

Here's the full schedule of the main stage which has been updated since I posted the schedule a few days ago. Some very cool stuff is happening and hope you tune in!

Finally, for all our previous CCXP Worlds coverage, click here.

Friday

10am – Neil Gaiman (who is the Guest of Honor at CCXP Worlds)

The creator of Sandman, American Gods, Good Omens, Coraline, and countless other wonderful works is finally among us! Neil Gaiman is the guest of honor at CCXP Worlds.

10:50am - Emil Ferris

The Eisner Award winner and world's biggest fan of monsters, Emil Ferris, will be at CCXP Worlds for a chat about career, sources of inspiration, and reasons to love monsters

11:15am - Kevin Eastman

In the year that the first (and classic) Ninja Turtles movie turns 30, we’ll welcome the co-creator of the franchise, Kevin Eastman, and comic artist Mateus Santolouco for a passionate conversation about the four coolest turtles in the universe.

11:45am - Jim Beaver

In addition to being a record holder in IMDB credits, Jim Beaver is our eternal Bobby Singer, from Supernatural! He is also our guest at CCXP!

12:15pm - Claudia Raia, Mariana Ximenes and Alexandre Nero

Fabiana Karla together with Claudia Raia, Mariana Ximenes and Alexandre Nero in a very fun conversation that mixes unforgettable villains and a brand new character!

12:50pm - Twins: Any resemblance isn't purely coincidental.

"One's company two's a party!" The next soap opera will have Cauã Reymond in double dose on the screens of Globo. To talk about twin characters on TV, Manoel Soares invites Cauã, Christiane Torloni and Tony Ramos.

1:34pm - "Executive Order" and Lázaro Ramos' dystopian future

"Executive Order" is a film that takes place in a dystopian future, but discusses urgent issues in our current reality. To find out more, Manoel Soares brings together Seu Jorge, Taís Araújo and Lázaro Ramos, who makes his debut directing a feature film.

2:10pm – Monster Hunter

The movie ‘Monster Hunter’, which will soon debut in theaters, will have a panel at CCXP Worlds with the participation of Milla Jovovich, Diego Boneta and director Paul W S Anderson and the Brazilian actress Nanda Costa.

2:50pm - Freaky: A psycho and a girl walk into a panel

If you could exchange bodies with someone, who would you exchange with? Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton didn't have that option and are on this panel about Blumhouse's newest release: "Freaky"

3:25pm - The zombie world is expanding with The Walking Dead: World Beyond

10 years ago The Waking Dead was making its debut (you just felt old now, didn't you?) And the zombie universe is just beginning to expand. The cast of TWD World Beyond is on that panel to talk about this new series.

4:00pm - Paramount Pictures presents its next releases

Snake Eyes, The Godfather III in 4K version, and some surprises show that Paramount is on fire at CCXP Worlds.

Saturday:

9:00am - Attack on Titan Funimation brings the Titans to CCXP Worlds

Let's meet the new Attack on Titan voice actors on this exclusive panel from Funimation!

9:30am - Funimation, nice to meet you

The streaming service is arriving in Brazil and Méximo shows the details.

10am - Edgar Vivar is back to collect your rent

Edgar Vivar, the eternal Sr. Barriga is at CCXP for a panel full of curiosities and good stories from Mexican TV Show El Chavo del Ocho.

10:45am - Bears, Beats, Battlestar Galactica e Katee Sackhoff

She brought to life one of the most complex and engaging characters on television. Fasten your seatbelts, Katee Sackhoff is a special guest at CCXP!

11:01am – What's the story, Porchat?

A good place to tell a good story! “Que História É Essa, Porchat?” (GNT) is a tv show where Fábio Porchat invites famous and anonymous people to share their most surprising experiences. This year, Fabio returns to CCXP Worlds for a special panel, all virtual, where he receives the actors Edmilson Filho and Rafael Infante for a round of even more unusual stories. Everything straight from the Thunder stage to your home.

11:25am - Who would have thought that that would be an Eduardo and Monica Panel?

Alice Braga, Gabriel Leone and René Sampaio talking about the film Eduardo and Mônica with Marcelo Forlani, from the Omelete website

12:00pm - Mauricio de Sousa Productions and the news from Lemon Tree Street

Direct from the Limoeiro neighborhood, the most beloved gang in Brazil, Monica's Gang, brings the next Graphic MSP news about "Turma Da Mônica - Lições" and other projects by Mauricio de Sousa Produções.

12:30pm - The journey continues in Croods 2

The Croods are back! And CCXP receives Joel Crawford, director of the film, and Rodrigo Lombardi, the Brazilian version's voice actor for this special panel.

1:00pm - Once Upon a Time: Lana Parrilla and Sean Maguire

Once upon a time there was a panel that everyone will love! Lana Parrilla and Sean Maguire, together with a legion of fans that only CCXP can provide.

1:27pm - Iron Studios: 2021 and beyond

Find out what Iron Studios and Disney are producing for the Star Wars and Marvel franchises.

2:01pm - The 355

Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz and Bingbing Fan talk about the next big action movie starring an all-female cast.

2:34pm - Collider Presents: A New Chapter with Directors Joe and Anthony Russo

Collider is hosting an exclusive conversation with Anthony and Joe Russo where they will speak at length about the many projects they’re working on at their production company AGBO, including Cherry with Tom Holland, their next directorial effort The Gray Man with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, the Extraction sequel, and a lot more.

3:22pm - Altas Horas: Nurses x Under Pressure

The doctors from the brazilian TV Show "Sob Pressão" and the nurses from the TV show "Nurses" will be represented by Julio Andrade and Tiera Skovbye in this chat with Serginho Groismman.

4:00pm – Amazon Prime Video Presents Invincible, The Wilds and The Expanse

It's all about The Amazon Prime Video! There are 14 guests on panels full of news about Invincible, The Wilds and The Expanse!

Sunday

6:35am - Plus Ultra! My Hero Academia and what's new with Funimation

Funimation is coming to Brazil! And, in this panel, we will know what's new about Plus Ultra! and My Hero Academia.

7:46am - Iron Studios: Preview

See first-hand the prototypes of upcoming Iron Studios releases, which will soon be in our collections.

8:19am - Hidden Truths 2

Angel will have a new adventure in the second season of the series, which will arrive in 2021 on GloboPlay.

8:56am - Who Watches Dave Gibbons?

One of the most important names in the world of comics, Dave Gibbons, is on this panel for a conversation about comics, education and Watchmen.

9:22am - Tom King, the new King of comics.

Winner of the Eisner Award for works like The Vision, Mr. Miracle and The Omega, Tom King is one of the great artists of his generation and he is at CCXP.

10am - Warner Media presents 6 hours of content

It will be a Wonder to see all this Squad together…

