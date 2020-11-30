Over the last few years, I’ve watched firsthand as CCXP grew from a fantastic convention in Sao Paulo, Brazil to something that people talk about all around the world. In years past, they’ve world premiered movies, trailers, and had some of the biggest movie stars on the planet travel to Brazil to talk about what they have coming up. While I had been excited to attend this year’s convention, with the global pandemic showing no signs of slowing down, this year’s CCXP (taking place Friday, December 4, through Sunday, December 6) has moved online — but that doesn’t mean it’s any less cool.

Previously, we announced Collider would be involved in the convention and hosting an exclusive conversation with the Russo brothers this Saturday at 3:50 p.m. PT/6:50 p.m. ET, we’ve been provided with a ton of additional details on the convention including how they’re using the Unreal Engine to bring the convention to life.

According to CCXP:

“A team of experts has developed a platform especially for the event, using technology from the gaming universe. When loading the festival, the audience will see a 3D navigable map inspired by League of Legends through which it will be possible to enter 12 different worlds: Thunder Arena, Artists' Valley, Oi Game Arena, Creators & Cosplay Universe, OmeleteStage by Santander, CCXP Store, Meet & Greet, Hollywood Strip, Chiaroscuro Studios, Iron Studios, Geek Hall, and CCXP Tips. Now with unlimited space, one of CCXP’s most famous auditoriums, the Thunder Arena, will offer fans a completely new, thrilling experience. For the first time in the world, a live event will use Unreal Engine (the same used in Fortnite) to create a virtual scenario in which 100,000 avatars will react to the live content released by studios with sounds captured from the physical space in previous editions.”

They went on to explain the amount of work it took to create this platform:

“It took four months of work and a team of 200 people working remotely to create the CCXP Worlds platform, including Tatiana Leite, Brazilian special effects director who has worked in some of Hollywood’s most successful blockbusters, such as “The Lion King”, “Fantastic Beasts”, and "Captain Marvel". “When we realized that it would not be possible to hold the regular edition of the event, we went head on and dedicated ourselves to the mission of actually creating an online festival and not just a poor a live version of something. Our big difference has always been to deliver a real experience for the fans and this year could not be different. We have assembled a team with different expertise and we are presenting something totally innovative in the live entertainment industry and it is for free for anyone who wants to experience it. It is content of global interest that puts Brazil at the top of the events industry once again”, says Roberto Fabri, Omelete Company’s CMO.”

The best thing about the platform they created for CCXP Worlds is that all navigation and content will be both in Portuguese and English, and accessibility features will also be available through live subtitles and closed captioning. The platform can be accessed from computers, tablets, and smartphones, but to enjoy the best possible experience, you want to use a desktop or laptop.

I’m sure you’re asking how can I attend and what does it cost? The good news is there are a lot of badges being offered and you do have a free option. Also, if you just want to watch the main Thunder stage (essentially the Hall H of CCXP), you can watch it all on the Collider Facebook page and you don’t have to sign up for anything. But if you’d like to do everything CCXP is offering, I’d suggest visiting this page and signing up for the free badge so you can visit all the worlds!

For more information on CCXP Worlds including what’s going on in Artists Alley, Creators & Cosplay Universe, Meet & Greet, their Game Arena, and so much more, continue below.

CCXP Worlds: A Journey of Hope brings the joy of the festival into a virtual universe using Unreal Engine

The festival to be held between December 4-6th will be the first to implement such technology and will feature a 150 hours-long schedule filled with panels with Hollywood stars, comic book artists, games, cosplayers, and content creators

Close you eyes for a second and imagine an interactive map with the power to take an entire audience on a journey to the world of all worlds. We’re talking about a place where you could find Hollywood stars, renowned comic book artists, and content creators from all over the world, not to mention Brazil’s greatest cosplayers and a long list of activities for the game industry. There you go. We’re talking about CCXP Worlds: A Journey of Hope, the world’s biggest pop culture festival, which will be held for free on a virtual platform between December 4-6th, 2020, on ccxpworlds. It is expected to have over a thousand guest artists, including Hollywood stars such as Henry Golding, Milla Jovovich, JK Simmons, Lana Parrilla, Vince Vaughn, Kathryn Newton, Dafne Keen, and Amir Wilson. It will also feature comic book legends artists like Neil Gaiman, Art Spiegelman and Tom King. That said, CCXP Worlds feature over 150 hours of new and exclusive content for visitors in its five stages and six simultaneous broadcasts, including “The Live of all Lives” (“Live das Lives”, in Brazilian Portuguese), which brings together the best of the festival through Facebook, being relayed by influencers around the world. The reach projection is to impact 60 million people in more than 50 countries.

A global partnership with Facebook

For the first time, CCXP has partnered with Facebook to advertise the festival's content. Now during all event days, fans will be able to check out live parts of main panels and content on the Live of all Lives link made available on CCXP‘s official Facebook page. There will be more than 20 hours of live content in addition to the official coverage at Omelete Facebook page.

Another new feature is that the Cosplay Contest will be held exclusively on Reels through the CCXP’s profile on Instagram. Anyone who wants to participate, just enter the CCXP Reels, use the original CCXP Worlds audio and post their video by tagging CCXP World’s Profile on Instagram using the hashtags #CCXPWorldsCosplay and #ReelsCCXP.

Worldwide, more than 200 million people watch game streams every month on Facebook. To bring this community together, Facebook Gaming and CCXP will promote a three-day championship with different names from the games, such as Gordox and Petar Neto, which will also be broadcast on the platform by The Enemy BR official Facebook page.

“Having Facebook among our partners will help us to further expand the content of CCXP Worlds to an even larger audience. Despite all the challenges 2020 posed to us, we’re creating something totally new and it is important to have brands that believe in the potential of that kind of experience that we are delivering to the audience. Once again, we will do something unique and take Brazil to the world”, celebrates Pierre Mantovani, CCXP’s CEO. All in all, CCXP Worlds has about 60 brands and studios when it comes to content, product showcases, and brand activations.

All words in a single place: CCXP Worlds

Legends says a meteor fell in the middle of the desert resulting in a crater that became the main stage of CCXP Worlds: the Thunder Arena. Now in a totally redesigned virtual form, the stage’s scenography has been created using Unreal Engine and will place the new presenters of the space, Marcelo Forlani and MariMoon, among 100 thousand avatars that represent the diversity of the CCXP audience. Artists from some of the most renowned studios all over the world will also be transported to the stage, attending mind-blowing panels with real and virtual fans - since the sounds of previous years were captured to represent the audience's reaction on the spot. Among the confirmed artists are Henry Golding, Milla Jovovich, J. K. Simmons, Lana Parrilla, Vince Vaughn, Kathryn Newton, Dafne Keen and Amir Wilson.

The Artists’ Valley will be another one of CCXP Worlds’s highlighted areas. Featuring over 500 artists in this edition, the audience will be able to enjoy two different experiences. It will be possible to browse 536 virtual tables to interact with artists from 11 countries and buy works that represent the diversity of the area, with works on themes such as superheroes, journalism, LGBTQIA +, cartoon, adventure, erotic and science fiction, among others. On the platform, visitors can search for the works not only by the comic artist's name, but also by subject, characters, genre, etc. Each artist will have a page where they can chat with the fan and open the camera to perform their own live. Those who prefer, can enjoy the programming of the stage that will bring together 146 other great artists, such as Art Spielgman, Dave Gibbons, Jill Thompson, Jeff Lemire, Trina Robbins, Tom King and Emil Ferris. Among the contents, there are exclusive interviews that promise great revelations, cartoon battles and lots of entertainment for fans.

Representativeness is also highlighted in the Creators & Cosplay Universe, which brings together two CCXP spaces in a single world. Known as the place of interaction between fans and the main creators of web content, Creators will feature content aimed at ethnic, capacitive, LGBTQIAP + and age diversity. Commanded by a pair of presenters a day - Lorelay Fox and Blogueirinha, Foquinha and Matheus Pasquarelli and Bielo and Samir Duarte - the space will be even more interactive and full of games, talk shows, podcasts, musical shows and more. The stage will also receive the grand final of the Cosplay Contest - on Sunday, 6/12 - and there will also be exclusive workshops for those who want to enter this universe.

Oi Game Arena gets a new format at CCXP Worlds. In addition to the already traditional competitive content, there will be market panels and content until dawn so no one will be left without programming. This year, the space will be presented by Gordox, Petar Neto, Bruna Balbino, Gab Zambrozuski, Ana Xisdê and Maah Lopes. The Omelete Stage by Santander is a mandatory stop for those who want to know what the influencers of the main pop culture website in Brazil think. On the occasion, the audience will also be able to learn more about Omelete's news and meet the new presenters. And no fan stays at home with an empty bag. In addition to the CCXP Store, which will have exclusive CCXP products - such as the poster for this edition - it will also be possible to look at the windows in the Geek Hall, where all the festival's partner brands will be located. In addition, there will be the Hollywood Strip, where will be the activations of the brands participating in this edition. For tips on what to eat, how to dress and be totally ready for the festival's marathon, CCXP Tips is the ideal place.

Meet & Greet

Whoever waits all year to have a date with their idol will have two options of virtual Meet & Greet. You will be able to participate in a 45-minute group call (up to 10 people). There will also be an individual meeting, which will be a private video call between fan and artist, lasting up to 2 minutes. Whoever wants to have a souvenir to keep, can choose to receive a video of their favorite artist with a special "hello". In addition, the fan can still buy an autograph.

CCXP Worlds offers bundles with interactive features

All CCXP Worlds broadcasts are free, but whoever purchases one of the available bundles will have access to exclusive features and exclusive content. It will be possible to chat with fans from all over the world using an interactive chat as well as appear on panels at certain times of the festival using the Fan Cam feature from a link generated by the platform itself. Those who do not want to miss any details will be able to access the panels on demand - which will be made available on the platform within 24 hours after they have been livestreamed and will remain available until December 13th. Some of the most exclusive contents are the masterclasses with three great comic book legends: Jill Thompson, Kim Jung Gi, and Mark Waid.

In addition to the services that are part of all bundles, each one offers items that can further enhance the experience fans can have at CCXP Worlds. If a fan purchases the Digital Experience bundle (R$ 35.00), he/she’ll receive a virtual badge by email. Those who want to have the collectible at home can purchase the Home Experience Bundle (R$ 35.00 + RS 21.00 shipping), which has the advantage of sending a physical kit containing the edition's badge, along with a badge holder, door tag, pin, and stickers. The Epic Experience Bundle (R$ 450.00 + RS 21.00 shipping) has been designed to make it even more special to fans, since it consists physical badges, products from the CCXP studios and officers - including two laces, door tag, pin, stickers, a popcorn bucket, a t-shirt, a glass, sweatshirt, a cap, and an official poster. There will also be a discount offered on the CCXP21 tickets and exclusive sale of collectibles from Iron Studios.

A festival on behalf of social movements and its policies for handling COVID-19

In 2020, the audience will be notice CCXP is working on behalf of social movements more than event. The idea is to focus on topics relevant to the various communities that are part of the geek universe, such as racism and homophobia as a form of support towards the LQBTQIA+ community and Black Lives Matter movement. Representativeness will be present among the guests and artists invited to the stages and Artists’ Valley. On the Creators & Cosplay Universe stage, the CCXP Talks board will bring together influencers from different podcasts for a live chat on these and other subjects such as ethnic and capacitive diversity. Everything in a light and interactive way.

Professionals from the entertainment industry were largely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in Brazil and abroad and will also be taken into account in this edition. CCXP Worlds supports the “Backstage Invisível” movement (“Movimento Backstage Invisível” in Brazilian Portuguese)), which focus on helping these professionals. On December 3rd, the live that will play the role of Spoiler Night in physical editions, will have a QR Code so that all fans of the festival can make their donations to these professionals. Another initiative that CCXP supports is the crowdfunding campaign for the “Spoiler Night” comic, in which the story takes place at the festival, which have its first physical issue launched after restructuring of Universo Guará, the publishing house behind the project.

The pandemic has also changed the way CCXP works. Even with a completely virtual format and a large part of the team in home office, CCXP’s team took several measures to prevent the spread of the disease. All professionals involved in editing and filming in the studios perform PCR weekly. Quick testing is also carried our on anyone who needs to access the studio or company premises. Rules of social distancing, the use of masks and alcohol gel are also being strictly followed.

About CCXP Worlds: A Journey of Hope

In 2018, the festival featured over 282,000 visitors, breaking record audiences and establishing itself once again as the world’s largest pop culture festival. In 2020, CCXP Worlds: A Journey of Hope, a special edition of the event, will take place digitally at the homes of millions of fans all around the world between December 4-6. More info at ccxp.com.

FREE EXPERIENCE – Free of charge, but requires registering

Access to CCXP Worlds*

Access to content broadcasted from all stages, including: Thunder Arena, Artists’ Valley, Creators Universe, Omelete Stage, and Cosplay Universe.**

* Some products and/or services, such as the Meet & Greet virtual experience, may be charged separately.

** Does not include access to some exclusive masterclasses.

DIGITAL EXPERIENCE – Price: R$ 35,00

Access to CCXP Worlds with exclusive website features*

Access to content broadcasted from all stages, including: Thunder Arena, Artists’ Valley, Creators Universe, Omelete Stage, and Cosplay Universe

Access to exclusive masterclasses

- Video on Demand: watch the content of the stages after the live as many times as you want. The videos will be available within 24 hours for viewing on the platform until 12/13.

CCXP Worlds digital badge

Special discounts on stores of event partners

CCXP21 ticket pre-order

* Some products and/or services, such as the Meet & Greet virtual experience, may be charged separately.

Ideal option for those who live outside Brazil or wish to avoid shipping costs.

HOME EXPERIENCE - Price: R$ R$ 35,00 + Shipping: R$ 21,00

Access to the CCXP Worlds platform, with exclusive interactions and features *

Access to content broadcasted from all stages, including: Thunder Arena, Artists’ Valley, Creators Universe, Omelete Stage, and Cosplay Universe

Access to exclusive masterclasses

Video on Demand: watch the content of the stages after the live as many times as you want. The videos will be available within 24 hours for viewing on the platform until 12/13.

Home Bundle: physical badge sent to you with a badge holder, a door tag, and a CCXP Worlds’ pin

CCXP Worlds digital badge

Special discounts on stores of event partners

CCXP21 ticket pre-order

* Some products and/or services, such as the Meet & Greet virtual experience, may be charged separately.

EPIC EXPERIENCE – Price: R$ 450,00 + Shipping: R$ 21,00

Access to the CCXP Worlds platform, with exclusive interactions and features *

Access to content broadcasted from all stages, including: Thunder Arena, Artists’ Valley, Creators Universe, Omelete Stage, and Cosplay Universe

Access to exclusive masterclasses

- Video on Demand: watch the content of the stages after the live as many times as you want. The videos will be available within 24 hours for viewing on the platform until 12/13.

Epic Bundle: a physical badge as well as official CCXP Worlds products sent to you, such as a poster, a sweatshirt, a T-shirt, a cap, a glass, a popcorn bucket, pins, stickers, two badge holders, and a few door tags

CCXP Worlds digital badge

Special discounts on stores of event partners

CCXP21 ticket pre-order

Special discount on CCXP21’s tickets during pre-order

* Some products and/or services, such as the Meet & Greet virtual experience, may be charged separately.

