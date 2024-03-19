Cecil B. DeMille is a name practically synonymous with the movies. He was one of the founders of American cinema, making 70 features between 1914 and 1958. DeMille was an incredibly powerful Hollywood figure and arguably the most commercially successful filmmaker of all time. He found success in both the silent era and during the dawn of talkies, specializing in epic tales, usually about history or religion.

His dominance of the film business led to him famously being name-checked in Sunset Boulevard, where Gloria Swanson's character delivers the iconic line: "Alright, Mr. DeMille, I'm ready for my close-up." However, despite being ascendant for so many decades, most of DeMille's movies are rarely seen these days, meaning that most young viewers won't be familiar with his work. From Bible stories to swashbuckling action, these are producer-director Cecil B. DeMille's finest films, ranked.

10 'The Ten Commandments' (1923)

Cast: Theodore Roberts, Charles De Roche, Estelle Taylor, Julia Faye

"Laugh at the Ten Commandments all you want, Danny - but they pack an awful wallop!" This silent epic unfolds in two parts: the first focuses on Moses (Theodore Roberts) and the story of Exodus, while the second is set in the modern era and revolves around two brothers grappling with ethical dilemmas. The film vividly recreates ancient Egypt and the parting of the Red Sea with impressive sets and pioneering special effects for its day. Indeed, it was one of the most expensive films of its time, with a reported production cost of nearly $1.5 million.

There's a noticeable tone shift from the first to the second half, but the family conflict remains engaging. Each commandment is broken, leading to inevitable repercussions. This section also boasts solid effects, like a chase up a construction site elevator and the dramatic collapse of a cathedral under construction. While certainly dated, The Ten Commandments deserves praise for its scope and ambition, qualities that always characterized DeMille's production. Although flawed, it towers over most 1920s movies.

9 'The Sign of the Cross' (1932)

Cast: Fredric March, Elissa Landi, Claudette Colbert, Charles Laughton

"It's an illusion. It's madness, I tell you." Set in ancient Rome, The Sign of the Cross revolves around the forbidden love between Marcus Superbus (Fredric March), a Roman prefect, and Mercia (Elissa Landi), a devout Christian woman. As their romance blossoms, they find themselves ensnared in the machinations of the tyrannical Emperor Nero (Charles Laughton) and his ruthless henchman, Tigellinus (Ian Keith).

The Sign of the Cross is overtly religious, although it engages with some of its themes more complexly than one might assume. For example, at times, DeMille pokes fun at the characters' moral struggles. Additionally, the film was made during the height of the Great Depression, so budget constraints meant that many sets and costumes from The Ten Commandments had to be reused. Nevertheless, DeMille succeeds in crafting a big spectacle, including gladiatorial combat and a famous scene where Empress Poppaea (Claudette Colbert) baths in gallons of milk (the milk soured on set, making this a rather unpleasant scene to shoot).

8 'The Cheat' (1915)

Cast: Fannie Ward, Sessue Hayakawa, Jack Dean, James Neill

"The same old story: my husband objects to my extravagance - and you." This landmark silent film centers on Edith Hardy (Fannie Ward), a socialite who becomes entangled in a web of deceit after embezzling money from the Red Cross. As her financial troubles escalate, she turns to a wealthy ivory dealer, Hishuru Tori (Sessue Hayakawa), for a loan. However, when she fails to repay him, Tori demands a disturbing form of compensation: Edith must become his "property" for a year.

Some of the plot elements have aged poorly, but The Cheat is highly regarded for its lighting and cinematography. DeMille's innovative use of lighting not only produces visually stunning moments but also creates an illusion of depth previously unmatched in cinema. The play between light and shadows adds dynamism to the compositions, making the scenes feel more tangible and three-dimensional. Here, the camera transcends its passive role as an observer, becoming an active participant in the unfolding drama.

7 'Unconquered' (1947)

Cast: Gary Cooper, Paulette Goddard, Howard da Silva, Boris Karloff

"The King's Law moves with the King's muskets, and there are very few King's muskets west of the Alleghenies." The swashbuckling Unconquered plunges viewers into the tumultuous world of colonial America. Abby Hale (Paulette Goddard) is unjustly accused of a crime and sentenced to indentured servitude on the continent. Determined to reclaim her freedom, she becomes entangled in a plot to thwart the French forces and their Native American allies. To do so, she teams up with the valiant Captain Christopher Holden (Gary Cooper).

Unconquered's dialogue is a little clunky, and the runtime is overlong, but there's no denying DeMille's talent for vibrant images or the commitment of the performers. This performance represented a big step forward for the now-iconic Gary Cooper, in particular, who has great chemistry with Goddard. Plus, Boris Karloff shines in his supporting part as the Seneca chief Guyasuta. It all culminates in an elaborate battle involving 800 extras and 300 pounds of dynamite. Unconquered is DeMille at his unrestrained best, doing what he always excelled in

6 'Union Pacific' (1939)

Cast: Joel McCrea, Barbara Stanwyck, Akim Tamiroff, Robert Preston

"The train is a world unto itself, and when it leaves in the distance, it takes civilization, protection, and companionship with it." Union Pacific chronicles the Herculean efforts of the Union Pacific Railroad to connect the East and West coasts of America, a feat fraught with challenges from both nature and human greed. At its center is Jeff Butler (Joel McCrea), an engineer tasked with overcoming obstacles ranging from treacherous terrain to sabotage by rival interests.

McCrea is fittingly rugged and tough in the role, becoming a stand-in for the frontier spirit. He's joined by several heavy hitters of the 1930s, like Barbara Stanwyck, Robert Preston, and Brian Donlevy. While the story might not hold much appeal for modern audiences, Union Pacific remains notable for doing a lot to elevate the Western. Its success, and that of John Wayne's Stagecoach the same year, helped to draw more serious attention to the genre, paving the way for many of the classic Westerns that would soon follow.

5 'Reap the Wild Wind' (1942)

Cast: Ray Milland, John Wayne, Paulette Goddard, Raymond Massey