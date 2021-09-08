Actress, writer, producer, and all-around comedy titan Cecily Strong is having a busy year. The Illinois native stars alongside Keegan-Michael Key, Dove Cameron, Kristin Chenoweth, and Alan Cumming in the AppleTV+ musical comedy series Schmigadoon!, created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio. When she’s not backpacking through a sing-songy town, Strong’s promoting her recently-released memoir This Will All Be Over Soon, which is described by Simon & Schuster as, “a raw, unflinching memoir about loss, love, laughter, and hope.” Over the last few months, she’s done numerous interviews (including one with Collider’s Christina Radish) and has appeared on podcasts such as Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, Life is Short with Justin Long, Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, and In the Envelope: The Actor’s Podcast, where she takes the listener through the twists and turns that led her to Saturday Night Live, the place she’s called home for the last nine years.

Though the Emmy-nominated performer grew up watching SNL, she didn’t even consider doing comedy until a professor at the California Institute of Arts suggested she take a class at The Groundlings. She even admitted to Jack Smart, host of Backstage’s In the Envelope, that upon hearing that she thought, “Should I be slightly offended?” as she saw herself as a more serious actor. (After all, her first community theater show was Grapes of Wrath for Oak Park’s Village Players Theatre when she was eight.) Her wide-ranging skill set has enabled her to bring to life an arsenal of bizarre and yet all-too-real characters in both Weekend Update segments and sketches, such as high school student talk show host Kyra, Michael Che’s drug-addicted neighbor Cathy Anne, and a porn star-turned-saleswoman alongside the equally deadpan Vanessa Bayer. Strong has become known for her delightfully hyperbolic impersonation of Jeanine Pirro, and has impersonated everyone from Alanis Morrissette, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Sofia Vergara to Majorie Taylor Greene and Melania Trump.

Let’s look back at some of Cecily Strong’s most outrageously hilarious moments from Saturday Night Live.

Girlfriends Talk Show with Scarlett Johansson

Ah, high school, the four-year awkward stage. Well, not for Cecily Strong’s Kyra, who hosts “Girlfriends Talk Show” with her not-so-popular best friend, Morgan (Aidy Bryant). In this particular sketch, Kyra welcomes last year’s prom queen, Camden (Scarlett Johannson), to give her top prom tips and dismiss everything that Morgan says as, “ratched.” Strong puts her own spin on the stereotypical teen girl character and routinely buds up with her guest against an always out-of-the loop Morgan, who Strong shuts up with her upbeat catchphrase, “awesome!” The running gag in every sketch is Kyra’s revelations about her mysterious boyfriend. She explains to Camden and Morgan through her big smile that he isn’t going to prom with her because, “he’s worried he’ll feel out of place since he graduated from the class of 1979,” adding, “I’m supposed to linger by the punch bowl at 9:15, then try to drink the whole thing using only my hands. If I do it, he’s gonna buy me a season pass to Six Flags. My boyfriend’s crazy.” This is a popular recurring sketch that Strong and Bryant have done with past hosts including Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Anne Hathaway, and Charlize Theron.

Cecily Strong becomes Fox News host and judge Jeanine Pirro in a series of increasingly messy Weekend Update segments that, without fail, culminate in anchor Colin Jost getting...wet. One of the trademarks of Strong’s impression is the sheer volume of her voice. She indulges the audience and explains the very specific incident that caused this to happen. “Twenty years ago I yelled at a waiter because my Cobb salad had a cranberry in it. And now I’m locked at this volume for the rest of my life!” Jost cannot help but ask her if she has been drinking, to which she boldly replies that she is actually currently drinking, and pulls out a hidden glass from under the desk. Strong inevitably finds a way for her drink to land all over Jost, by either spitting it on him or just throwing it in his face. She out-does herself with every appearance, whether it be by breaking out into song, soaking in a tub of boxed wine, or falling out of her chair. Strong recently sat down with Seth Meyers and the two looked back at her memorable Weekend Update appearances.

Girlfriends Game Night

When Bill Hader returned to host SNL, he and Strong starred as an unconventional couple in “Girlfriends Game Night.” As the title of the sketch suggests, a group of friends, (played by Aidy Bryant, Heidi Gardner, and Melissa Villaseñor), invite their pal (Strong) over to play board games. What they didn’t expect was for Strong to bring her incredibly old and motor-scooter-bound husband, Horace (Hader), a man of very few words. Things take a sharp turn down an awkward street when Horace’s Cialis kicks in, which Strong’s character wants to capitalize on, much to the horror of her friends. What follows is a delightful comedy of errors, as Hader zooms around on his scooter with a furious Strong on his lap, crashing into the table and other cast members. The sketch is so absurd, that Strong and Hader can’t help but break character several times.

Strong’s Marjorie Taylor Greene is here to talk about science, or as her shirt reads, “sience.” She makes quite the introduction as she pulls a gun out from under her and asks a startled Jost, “Is this mine or yours?” She proceeds to explain the importance of science and says how she always trusts it, unless it involves topics like climate change, coronavirus, the metric system, or Santa’s skin color, (which she reminds Jost is most definitely white). She’s interrupted several times by her own out-of-the-ordinary sneeze, which she explains to a laughing Jost, “See, when I was a little girl, I sneezed once, and nobody said ‘bless you’ so a demon got in.”

Strong plays the highly-opinionated party-goer who corners you in a convoluted conversation you desperately wish you could escape. In this holiday-themed edition, Strong’s long-winded character (and her first character on Weekend Update) grips her clutch and attempts to educate Weekend Update anchor Seth Meyers about the issues that really matter. The only problem is that nothing she says makes any sense. She accuses Meyers of “worshipping Hallmark” and tells him to “wake up and smell the music,” because, “there are homeless people out there who can’t even pay their mortgages.” In between her non-sequiturs, she tries to get someone named Ingrid’s attention, only to admit to Meyers that she actually cannot stand her. Also, the phone in her clutch is definitely not hers.

Kristen Wiig and Cecily Strong play two best friends on a double date....with 6th graders Tyler and Drew (played by Tim Robinson and Bobby Moynihan). The two actresses giggle and flirt their way through what they believe is a strong chance at love. While they sip their alcohol, their shy dates cling to their bendy straws and order buttery noodles and chicken fingers. The two women try their best to relate to them, but talk about too many things that reveal their age, like referencing Family Matters and talking about divorce. Robinson shares his passion for dinosaurs, leaving the two women awe-struck. Wiig wonders if they are experts in anything, to which Strong laughs, “Uh, vodka!”

QVC Auditions

In this sketch, Cecily Strong plays Joyce Childers, an ambitious woman determined to land a guest hosting gig at QVC. The only problem is that Joyce’s equally passionate neighbor Christie Berkie (Kristen Wiig) is also self-taping an audition for QVC. The two try their best to contain their excitement and nervous jitters in their auditions, all while reprimanding their husbands for getting in their way. At one point, the pressure gets too high for Joyce, who decides it’s best to take a breather outside, and ends up trying to sabotage Christie during her audition. Joyce accuses Christie of “stealing dreams,” and throws dirt on her window. Wiig and Strong do their best to stay in character, but let some smiles creep out in the process.

Are you feeling overwhelmed by the endless news stories about sexual harassment in the workplace? So is Cecily Strong’s character, Claire from HR, who joins Colin Jost at the Weekend Update desk to go through appropriate workplace etiquette. Claire is out of breath and understandably exhausted (she hasn’t been home in three days) as her job has gotten pretty crazy over the last few weeks. She quizzes Jost on proper workplace behavior using props and an updated series of questions, which include, “When talking to a coworker in the office, where should you keep your penis?” The sad reality that she’ll always have to give these quizzes prompts her to aggressively pump Purell into her mouth, as it gives her the “buzz” she needs to keep going.

In another recurring Weekend Update segment, Strong plays Michael Che’s loud, inarticulate, and unfiltered neighbor Cathy Anne, who likes to give her take on the latest news scandals. In this clip, Cathy Anne tackles Al Franken (who she repeatedly refers to as Al Franco) and his decision to resign following his sexual abuse allegations. While wearing her trademark pink zip-up and tirelessly trying to light a cigarette, the haggard Cathy Anne explains to Che her feelings on the current political climate, saying, “I’m not sure what to think, okay? It’s a confusing time to be a woman. And a drug addict. And a very heavy drinker.”

Still looking for more Cecily Strong? Catch her in AppleTV+’s Schmigadoon!, and check out her new book, This Will All Be Over Soon.

