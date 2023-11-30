The Big Picture Adam Sandler's animated comedy Leo ranked #1 on Netflix's Top Ten.

Cecily Strong discusses the voice recording process and why the movie is resonating with audiences.

Strong also talks about the behind-the-scenes of Saturday Night Live and shares one of her favorite skits.

Netflix's biggest animated feature debut to date is the Adam Sandler-led Leo, which reunites a stacked ensemble of Saturday Night Live alums like director and co-writer Robert Smigel and co-star Cecily Strong. This animated comedy has climbed the ranks of Netflix's top ten since its premiere, even beating out David Fincher's The Killer for the #1 spot, and it's no wonder with its heartfelt core and memorable characters.

In the movie, Sandler voices Leo, a 74-year-old lizard who's resided in an elementary school classroom his entire life, alongside his best friend, Squirtle the turtle (voiced by Bill Burr). When Leo overhears his species averages about a 75-year lifespan, the little guy hatches a plan to escape and truly live. When the grouchy substitute teacher, Ms. Malkin (Strong), impliments a new rule for a child to take home the class pet each weekend, Leo's plan is thwarted as he suddenly becomes a sage source of wisdom for these kids when they discover he can talk. Leo also features vocal talents from Jason Alexander, Rob Schneider, Stephanie Hsu, and a host of talented young actors.

While speaking with Collider's Steve Weintraub, Strong shares why Leo seems to be resonating with so many viewers, how Sandler's heart is at the core of the movie's comedy, and what her process was like performing voice recording while in Vancouver for Schmigadoon!. She also shares behind-the-scenes from 30 Rockefeller Plaza and which of her SNL skits she recommends after 11 years on the show. Check out all of this and more in the video at the top of the article, or in the full transcript below.

COLLIDER: I really want to start with a sincere thank you. You've made me laugh a lot, and I just want to say thanks for that.

CECILY STRONG: Well, thank you for saying that. I really appreciate that.

Cecily Strong's Favorite 'Saturday Night Live' Skit

I like throwing a curveball for my first question. If someone has actually never seen anything you've done before, what is the first thing you'd like them watching and why?

STRONG: Oh my god. You know, here's a wild answer for you: maybe SNL’s “Singing Sisters,” the raccoon Christmas one because it's got animals, it's got singing, it's silly, and I love Christmas. So, it's got all those elements and there's some glitter. It's sparkly. All the things I like.

Speaking of SNL, I am a fan, I know a lot of people watching this are probably SNL fans, what do you think they might actually be surprised to learn about what goes on there behind the scenes before the show is going to air, or just the making of the show?

STRONG: I think the hours always surprise people, and then I think just the amount of work from so many different people. When you get to go see the show live, to see the crews on the floor building these sets in 30 seconds is pretty remarkable. And then to know things get cut. Really, we care so much, and it's always funny looking back because every week is under a microscope sort of, and you'll be dressed as a roll of toilet paper or something, and you're like, “I can't believe my toilet paper scene didn’t make it.” It's all so dramatic for being sketch comedy.

It's probably also the lack of sleep.

STRONG: I think that is a big part of it.

Jumping into why I get to talk to you, I really enjoyed Leo. What I enjoyed a lot is that it's a message movie, but you never feel like you're getting a message. Can you sort of talk about that aspect of the film?

STRONG: Well, I think that's definitely because of the people involved. I don't think Adam Sandler would ever be somebody who would make a preachy thing. He's got such a big heart and so that comes out in what he does, and it helps that it's really funny and there's really fun songs. So, yes, there's a message, and it's got such big heart, but he always makes sure things are funny.

Bringing Ms. Malkin to Life

Talk a little bit about the actual voice recording. What do you think would surprise people to learn about what it’s actually like doing the voice recording?

STRONG: Well, you're totally by yourself. When we started, the first time I recorded I was actually in Vancouver shooting Schmigadoon!, so we got equipment to sort of build a sound studio in this rental house where I was filming. I was recording myself in a closet with a Zoom set-up, working with these guys over Zoom. So, it's not until like the second or third time that I even got to really see the animation and see what she looked like, which was very cool because then it's like some of the choices that I made or that we recorded would inform how they drew her, what her face looked like making that weird little sound that I made or the giggle I made.

You never really know how the film is going to turn out when you're doing something animated, so what was your reaction to the film when you finally saw it for the first time?

STRONG: I loved it and I got to see it fully in an audience with a lot of kids there, too, which just made it even better. And getting to hear what grownups laughed at and what kids laughed at and then what we all laughed at together was really cool. I've not had that experience before.

Leo is available to stream on Netflix.

