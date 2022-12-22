As Cecily says goodbye to 'SNL,' it's time to reflect on some of her most "awesome!" characters.

It's a "Blue Christmas" for those who love Cecily Strong. Saturday Night Live cast members and viewers at home said farewell as the popular veteran wrapped up her time on the long-running sketch comedy show. Singing Elvis Presley's holiday classic, Austin Butler sweetly serenaded Cecily on the main stage. Kenan Thompson and the rest of the gang honored the departing star, as well.

On the final episode of 2022, Cecily Strong had a chance to show love to the people who made her record 11-year run on SNL so memorable. During the Weekend Update segment, she appeared as Cathy Anne, Strong's Heisman Trophy-stealing, chain-smoking character. The hilarious yet jaded woman said goodbye to the anchors before heading to prison. That's when it became clear that Cecily was cleverly (and sadly!) announcing her real-life exit. Take a look at a few of the characters made famous by the beloved and irreplaceable Cecily Strong.

Cathy Anne

Cathy Anne is a rough-around-the-edges fan favorite on Saturday Night Live. She isn't afraid to ruffle feathers with her blunt opinions on Weekend Update. When Cecily Strong's character is introduced, viewers know they're about to experience some loud and unfiltered commentary.

Catherine Annette Vanderbilt has joined Colin Jost and Michael Che to share about past drug use, Covid and the January sixth Insurrection. During her final appearance, Cathy Anne wishes the guys well before serving jail time for everything she's confessed on air.

Genie

Genie is bringing her (much older) husband to a game night with her girlfriends. Cecily Strong's character arrives a bit late. Horace (Bill Hader) enters the apartment shortly after, instantly running his motorized wheelchair into the furniture. As Horace announces that he's "ready" Genie quickly realizes that he's not talking about playing Uno.

Cecily Strong tries not to break character as she explains that the couple is ready to have a baby and needs to take advantage of the rare moments Horace can do his part to help. Genie downplays the act, even trying to continue on with the card game while erotically sitting on Horace's lap. The ladies are unsure of what to do as Strong does a fabulous job of making the entire skit uncomfortably hilarious.

Kyra

Kyra and Morgan (Aidy Bryant) are teenage best friends and co-hosts of the "Girlfriends Talk Show." The outgoing and confident Kyra eagerly invites cool classmates to join the two BFFs on their show. Kyra loves chatting it up with popular new friends, but Morgan has other feelings.

While Kyra consistently ignores her co-host to chat with the more appealing guests, Morgan worries that she is losing "best friend" status. Strong's character is oblivious to her co-host's increasing insecurities about being left out. Cecily and Aidy clearly have a friendship on and off-screen, as the two have created many memorable laughs for viewers throughout the years.

Jeanine Pirro

Cecily Strong does an amazing job of creating fictional characters and bringing them to life. She can do impressive impressions of actual people, as well. When Cecily shows up as Fox News personality, Jeanine Pirro, viewers know the skit will be entertaining.

Cecily depicts Pirro reporting on the latest national headlines as the host of Justice with Jeanine. The sketches involving the former judge provide comical takes on serious and controversial current events. Strong's exaggerated, yet realistic impression of Pirro usually shows up in the cold open and on the Weekend Update segment.

Kari Lake

Not everyone has the same political beliefs, but many probably agree that Cecily Strong did her homework before appearing as Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake. Strong's spot-on impersonation of Lake made it possible for SNL to highlight spoof-worthy moments leading up to the 2022 midterm election.

Cecily speaks with the same calm, confident and rhythmic tone as the former news anchor. The late-night sketches feature the polarizing candidate, camera filter and all, participating in interviews as Election Day draws near.

Princess Jasmine

Cecily Strong and Adam Driver take a magic carpet ride as Jasmine and Aladdin. While the beloved Disney cartoon makes the scene look dreamy, the SNL version shows that the sky-high date is more like a nightmare.

Cecily's character deals with oncoming birds, bombs and airplane waste. Jasmine tries to focus on the love she has for her prince but instead becomes increasingly fixated on the dangerous (and gross!) objects flying at her. The carpet ride may be a bust, but at least Cecily has a chance to show off her princess-like pipes along the way.

Heather (The One-Dimensional Female Character From A Male-Driven Comedy)

Heather joins Colin at the Weekend Update desk to discuss, well, the one-dimensional female character from a male-driven comedy. Using a 3D approach to help get her point across, Cecily's character is prepared with props including glasses, a sports jersey and...the baby from American Sniper?

Heather explains the overutilized stereotypical role perfectly, as a confused Colin begins to understand that she is so right...and possibly the mother of his child? Cecily's ability to avoid breaking character during any of her three appearances as the calm truth-teller is quite impressive.

Luxury Brand Promoter

Two former porn actresses (Cecily and Vanessa Bayer) make a career transition. Brookie and Cecily's character (she never does share her name) promote various luxury brands. With each new lavish product, hosts like Justin Timberlake, Tina Fey and Jonah Hill make appearances as fellow promoters.

The duo and their guests mispronounce the most recognizable and expensive brands in fashion, champagne and automobiles. While their approach may be a bit misguided, viewers can't help but root for the likable ladies.

The Girl You Wish You Hadn't Started a Conversation With At a Party

This recurring character played by Cecily Strong is another fan favorite. She joins Seth Meyers, and later, Colin and Michael from time to time during the Weekend Update segment. Cecily's attention to detail while playing "that girl" allows the audience to embrace the seemingly ditzy and unaware character.

Cecily often begins to make legitimate points about some of today's biggest issues. Shortly after, she's mispronouncing words, sharing inaccurate facts and throwing condescending shade at anyone who makes the mistake of starting a conversation with her at a party.

Melania Trump

Saturday Night Live is known to open with cold open skits involving current political figures. There have been many great presidential portrayals throughout the years. Sometimes a sketch will focus on the First Ladies, giving a humorous take on what their lives at the White House may look like. The hair, accent, and smoldering expressions help Cecily successfully impersonate Melania Trump.

During her time on SNL, Cecily Strong has played the former first lady, a clown who does not want to talk about abortion and one of the first people to have an actual UFO encounter. She'll no doubt continue to entertain the masses as she moves on from the place she has called home for over a decade.

