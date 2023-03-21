With the recent additions of Woody Harrelson and Jack White into the Saturday Night Live Five-Timers Club, fans of the late-night sketch comedy show might be wondering who else could join the exclusive club soon. Though many celebrities already are a part of the Five-Timers, like Steve Martin, John Goodman, and Melissa McCarthy, plenty are on the cusp of joining.

Many celebrities have hosted the show four times so far. They are only one show away from joining the long-standing SNL Five-Timers Club, including people like the beloved Lindsay Lohan, who recently returned to acting, and the legendary Cameron Diaz, who plans to return to it this year too. Along with a few other famous names, these celebrities need to host one more time to earn their spot in the prestigious club.

1 Lindsay Lohan

Image via NBC

The iconic Lindsay Lohan has been showing off her acting chops since she was a young child. Many fans first saw her in The Parent Trap, and even more fans loved her in the movies Mean Girls, Freaky Friday, and Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen. The actress has also taken the Saturday Night Live stage four times so far.

RELATED: 'Saturday Night Live's Funniest Fake Movies and Parodies Ever

Lindsay hosted on May 1, 2004; May 21, 2005; April 15, 2006; and March 3, 2012. As the actress has recently made her return to Hollywood with the hilarious, Overboard-esque movie Falling for Christmas and is set to star in the upcoming film Irish Wish, it seems like an opportune time for her to return to Studio 8H. After all, it is about time Lindsay Lohan earned herself a coveted Five-Timers jacket.

2 Charles Barkley

Image via NBC

Charles Barkley is currently the host of Inside the NBA on TNT and seemingly will continue in that role indefinitely. The sports star turned actor turned sports reporter always delivers when he appears on the late-night sketch-comedy series, and as it has been a few years since his last time hosting Saturday Night Live, the time is right for another appearance.

He hosted on September 25, 1993; January 9, 2010; January 7, 2012; and March 3, 2018. As Charles Barkley continues to appear on television and is always funny when he appears on SNL, it would be great for the actor to have the opportunity to host once more, solidifying himself as a Five-Timer.

3 Emma Stone

Image via NBC

Emma Stone is a versatile actress who shines in whatever role she’s in but is particularly gifted in the art of comedy. For that reason, the actress has hosted Saturday Night Live four times so far, on October 23, 2010; November 12, 2011; December 3, 2016; and April 13, 2019. One could argue that she is a favorite of Studio 8H and always brings something extra special to the show when she hosts it.

RELATED: The Top 10 Best Emma Stone Movies Ranked

Since the actress is reliably hilarious and has a host of undated upcoming projects like the films And as well as Poor Things, and is also set to star in a TV series titled The Curse, it would make sense for her to make another appearance on SNL soon. Many fans of the actress would be thrilled to see her join the exclusive Five-Timers club.

4 Kristen Wiig

Image via NBC

A former Saturday Night Live cast member with a host of unforgettable characters like Sue the Surprise Lady, Gilly, and her part as Vicki in the MacGruber sketches that earned her parts in both the 2010 film and the recent 2022 television series, Kristen Wiig is highly talented. The actress has hosted the late-night show four times so far, and many viewers would love to see her join the Five-Timers club.

She hosted on May 11, 2013; November 19, 2016; May 9, 2020; and December 19, 2020. Kristen Wiig is also set to star in the upcoming Mrs. American Pie television series that does not have a release date yet. It is based on the Mr. & Mrs. American Pie novel by Juliet McDaniel. As previously mentioned, she has also appeared in the recent MacGruber television series on Peacock. With her latest and upcoming projects in mind, it would be a smart time to have her return to host and earn her Five-Timers jacket.

5 Cameron Diaz

Image via NBC

Cameron Diaz is a beloved Hollywood star who has been acting for decades, appearing in popular movies like Charlie's Angels and The Mask. After her last roles in 2014, she is now scheduled to appear in an upcoming film titled Back in Action and was also recently on RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars as a guest judge. It seems the actress is preparing for a comeback.

If this is so, it would be perfect timing for her to host Saturday Night Live again. Cameron previously hosted the show on September 26, 1998; April 6, 2002; April 9, 2005; and November 22, 2014. Long-time fans of Diaz would be thrilled to see join the SNL Five-Timers Club, as some could argue she should have gotten her jacket years ago at the height of her fame in the aughties or 2010s.

6 Martin Short

Image via NBC

Martin Short has been booked and busy lately, not only with his role on the hit show Only Murders in the Building but also with his 2022 appearances as Lumière on Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration and as Cheese in the film Mack & Rita. The actor recently co-hosted the sketch comedy show with his OMITB co-star Steve Martin.

RELATED: 7 Shows Like 'Only Murders in the Building' to Watch for More Mysterious Fun

Martin hosted SNL on December 6, 1986; December 7, 1996; December 15, 2012; and as co-host with Steve Martin on December 10, 2022. With another season of OMITB in the works and Martin Short as busy and hilarious as ever, it would be wonderful for the comedy legend to get another chance to host the show solo and thus earn a place in the Five-Timers club.

7 Dana Carvey

Image via NBC

Former Saturday Night Live alum Dana Carvey is a comedy legend. Though his last two major projects, The Secret Life of Pets 2 and Bajillion Dollar Propertie$ released in 2019, he has recently begun hosting The Fly on the Wall podcast with another former SNL alum David Spade, where they interview former hosts and cast members of the famous sketch-comedy show.

He has also done impressions on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in recent years, proving he has not lost his comedic touch. Carvey hosted SNL on October 22, 1994; October 26, 1996; October 21, 2000; and February 5, 2011. With his new podcast, some could argue it would be a good time to have the actor back and finally gift him a Five-Timers jacket.

8 Ashton Kutcher

Image via NBC

After his recent appearance in the new That ‘70s Show spin-off That ‘90s Show, as well as his role in the film Your Place or Mine alongside Reese Witherspoon, Ashton Kutcher has been busy. The hilarious actor is poised in the right place and time to host Saturday Night Live again.

Ashton previously hosted the show on May 3, 2003; March 19, 2005; April 12, 2008; and February 6, 2010. With one more appearance as host, he could receive a highly desired Five-Timers Club jacket. As the actor has been gracing screens and making viewers laugh for decades, he is a great candidate for the club.

9 Miley Cyrus

Image via NBC

Miley Cyrus is one of Saturday Night Live’s most beloved celebrities. The icon hosted the show on March 5, 2011, and was both the host and musical guest on October 5, 2013, and October 3, 2015. In addition to this, she has been the musical guest five times and has made many other cameos and special appearances. Though she is a special case, it can be argued that she’s deserving.

RELATED: Top 10 Celebrities Who Should Host 'SNL' in 2023, According to Reddit

With the number of times she has appeared on the show in multiple capacities and considering that Jack White recently received a jacket as a musical guest, it isn’t a far stretch to think that Miley could soon join the Five-Timers club well. It would also be great timing as the star has recently released her latest album, Endless Summer Vacation, and could perform new songs on the show as the host and musical guest once more.

10 Paul Simon

Image via NBC

Perhaps the most famous "Four-Timer" is Paul Simon, who has appeared in many of the hilarious Five-Timers Club sketchers working in the club, as he has yet to achieve the status and earn himself a highly-coveted jacket. Many long-time fans of Saturday Night Live would be delighted to see Paul Simon finally become an official member of the club.

Paul Simon was the host and co-musical guest three times, on October 18, 1975, November 20, 1976, and December 19, 1987. He was also the co-host and musical guest on May 10, 1986. However, the star has appeared on the show over fourteen times and, in the eyes of many, has long since earned his jacket.

KEEP READING: 10 Former 'SNL' Cast Members with Movies and TV Shows Releasing in 2023