We all start somewhere, and for many A-list celebrities, they had some humble beginnings. While some stars are born into their fame and others are just in the right place at the right time, it doesn't always happen that way for all. In fact, many of our favorite celebrities got their start on everyone's favorite gateway TV drug, reality TV. Let's take a look at some famous icons that got their start in the unscripted genre.

Emma Stone

Before she made us laugh in Superbad and made us cry in LaLa Land, Emma Stone had a reality TV stint. In 2004, VH1 launched In Search Of The New Partridge Family, looking for people to star in the show The New Partridge Family. Stone got to hop on stage and show off her singing chops which earned her the win and a spot on the show. Unfortunately, the show was never picked up so no one got to see Stone play Laurie Partridge.

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox, LGBTQ+ activist and star on Orange Is The New Black was once vying for Diddy's approval on I Want To Work For Diddy in 2008. The show starred people from all executive levels who competed against each other via weekly assignments to become Diddy's personal assistant. Cox was the first African-American transgender contestant on a popular reality show. She was eliminated after episode two.

Kristen Wiig

SNL and Bridesmaids star, Kristen Wiig, was once on a prank reality show. Wiig starred on The Joe Schmo Show as a kooky marriage counselor in 2003. The premise of the show was basically just pranking people into thinking they were on a real reality show. She only starred in season 1 and actually suffered a head injury during an on-screen sumo wrestling contest.

Cardi B

Billboard's Woman of the Year in 2020, Cardi B, once starred on two reality shows before becoming famous. She starred on season 6 of Love & Hip Hop: New York back in 2015 and before that, she was on VH1's Black Ink Crew: New York. Black Ink Crew was just a brief appearance on screen while she was working as an exotic dancer. She gained instant popularity from Love & Hip Hop and was everyone's favorite. Unlike many on the longstanding franchise, she quit after a few seasons once her rap career began to take off.

Meghan Markle

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle was a star on shows like Suits, Married With Children, and CSI: Miami. But even before all of that, Markle had her moments of fame from a reality TV lens. Markle was a briefcase girl on the USA show, Deal Or No Deal in 2006. Maybe she wasn't the star, but it helped her make ends meet until she could find other gigs.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga is an icon. She sings, she's an activist, she's an entrepreneur, and she's an actress. Before the pop star came on the scene with "Just Dance", she was an unsuspecting guest on an MTV reality show called Boiling Points in 2005. The name tells all as the reality show puts unsuspecting people in increasingly irritating situations to see how long it'll take them to blow up. Gaga could've been awarded $100 had she made it through the situation for 14 minutes without blowing up, but she didn't. Therefore, no prize money was won.

Chris Hemsworth

The Thor star, Chris Hemsworth, wasn't always the A-list celebrity we know him as now. Before raking in box office hits, Hemsworth was starring on Home and Away, an Australian soap opera, and was on the Australian version of Dancing With The Stars in 2006. He lasted seven weeks on the show before being eliminated.

Jon Hamm

The Mad Men star, Jon Hamm, was once a contestant on a dating show. Back in 1996, Hamm starred in one episode of the show The Big Date. He tried to win a date with Mary, but even though he promised her a fabulous evening ending with a foot massage, Mary did not pick Jon to be her big date.

Beyoncé

Beyoncé has proven over and over that she runs the world, but before the world was her oyster, she starred in a reality competition show. In 1993, she starred on Star Search as a 12-year-old with her group Girls Tyme. The girl group ended up coming in second place on the biggest talent show on TV at the time.

Ke$ha

She didn't always wake up in the morning feeling like Diddy, but she did wake up one day in 2005 on a reality show. Ke$ha starred on the Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie show, The Simple Life. She appeared in one episode of season 3 where Paris and Nicole interviewed men to date Ke$ha's mom, Pebe Sebert.