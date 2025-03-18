Before cable channels started playing cartoons around the clock, Saturday morning cartoons were a sacred time for children. A chance to start a day off from school with animated heroes like Transformers' leader Optimus Prime, Rainbow Brite, and Different Strokes’ Gary Coleman.

If that last one sounds odd, it shouldn’t, because there’s a long history of celebrities starring in cartoons that are largely forgotten. With stars that range from legendary sports icons to beloved comedic performers, these are just a few of the cartoons centered around surprising faces.

10 'Mary-Kate and Ashley in Action!' (2001–2002)

Created by Robin Riordan

Image via DIC Entertainment

When the world is threatened by evil supervillains, the most effective secret agents, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, are deployed in Mary Kate and Ashley in Action! The series followed the sisters going on different secret missions along with their talking robot dog Quincy (Brendan Beiser), which focused more on light-hearted comedy than action. Mary Kate and Ashley in Action! focused on the twins using their brains over physical combat to save the day, keeping the action referred to in the title to a minimum.

By the early 2000s, Mary-Kate and Ashley had created an empire that included direct-to-home video movies, a successful clothing line, novelized adventures and various other products. A cartoon starring the two was inevitable, but the fan base that bought Mary-Kate and Ashley dolls didn’t seem to be as interested in watching their favorite twins be animated spies. Mary-Kate and Ashley in Action! lasted for one season of 26 episodes before the Olsen’s espionage careers came to an end.