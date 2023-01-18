Season 48 of Saturday Night Live returns on January 21st, with host Aubrey Plaza and musical guest Sam Smith. Plaza is fresh off Season 2 of The White Lotus and was recently nominated for a Golden Globe for her role on the show. Smith's upcoming album, Gloria, is set to be released on January 27th. Evidently, SNL is a coveted platform for celebrities to promote upcoming projects, however, for the host, it can also be a golden opportunity to showcase their comedic talent.

Fans of the show are beginning to speculate which stars will be best suited to take over hosting duties for future episodes of this season. Predictions range from up-and-coming talent (like Jenna Ortega of Netflix's gloomy yet surprisingly relatable TV series, Wednesday) to well-established industry favorites (like Margot Robbie, who is set to play the titular role in Greta Gerwig's upcoming Barbie movie). Redditors are not only hoping for prominent celebrities carrying a lot of momentum, but ones who have undeniable comedic chops that will lead to a night of laughter.

Jennifer Coolidge

Like Plaza, Jennifer Coolidge has gained a lot of recent attention after starring in Season 2 of The White Lotus. Early in 2022, she also played a supporting role on Netflix's wildly popular mystery series, The Watcher, and her upcoming comedy, Shotgun Wedding, will be released on Amazon Prime later this month. Not to mention the fact that Coolidge is simply an indisputable comedy icon.

Coolidge would certainly be able to add many more iconic characters to her resume by hosting an episode of SNL. Her signature brand of humor would even integrate itself perfectly among the current cast. Many viewers, as put by laredotx13, are already "on board the Jennifer Coolidge fan train".

Quinta Brunson

In the past year, Quinta Brunson has won an Emmy Award for her writing and a Golden Globe for her acting on one of the hottest shows on television, Abbott Elementary. The show has already been renewed for a third season, which makes it clear that Brunson's stardom will not fade anytime soon.

As a host, Brunson not only has a lot to bring to the stage as a performer but would undoubtedly have much to contribute in the writer's room, as well. Her talent and likability are undeniable. Redditor nomascusgabriellae has claimed that Brunson's hosting is "long overdue" and taydraisabot insists that she is hoping for no other host.

Dave Bautista

Former WWE Superstar, Dave Bautista, is slowly becoming a household name, thanks to his roles in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise and, more recently, Rian Johnson's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. With two upcoming releases on the horizon (M. Night Shyamalan's Knock at the Cabin Door and James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3), Bautista continues to be a consistent box office draw.

Bautista's vigorous confidence as a performer perfectly compliments his profound level of commitment to goofiness. DamnGoodOwls praises his "great comedy chops" and notably points out how he would not "feel above doing certain roles". This means that any wacky character that the writers throw his way will be wholeheartedly embraced and, as a result, elevated into hilarity.

Pedro Pascal

As the star of one of Disney Plus' most popular titles, The Mandalorian, Pedro Pascal is an obvious choice to host SNL. His new shows, The Last of Us, an adaptation of the video game of the same name, premieres in January on HBO Max.

Pascal's charm and gravitas as an actor would translate very well into the sketch comedy setting and many of his most iconic roles, such as The Mandalorian himself, are ripe for parody. TheListenerCanon even speculates that his presence as a host might bring along additional cameos from his The Last of Us co-stars Troy Baker, Ashley Johnson, and Bella Ramsey.

Jenna Ortega

With the success of Netflix's Wednesday, Ortega has blossomed into one of the industry's finest young actresses. On top of that, she will be starring in the sixth installment of the Scream franchise, which will premiere this March. Her recent Golden Globe nomination makes her a viable candidate, as well.

At only 20 years old, Ortega's talent is palpable, and she has demonstrated tremendous range as an actress. Her knack for deadpan comedy would definitely be a welcomed change of pace to some of SNL's zanier sketches. Electrical_Ferret899 concurs that Ortega has been - no pun intended - "killing it in Wednesday" and other Redditors agree that her as host "could be fantastic."

Miley Cyrus

Every once in a while, a host pulls double duty and also performs as the musical guest. With her new album, Endless Summer Vacation, being released in March, Miley Cyrus could certainly fill that role. She has even hosted the show NBC's own New Year's Eve celebration with SNL alum, Pete Davidson.

Cyrus has hosted the show before, so she is no stranger to the Studio 8H stage. Her musical talents make her a versatile performer and her comedic talents were always on showcase during her iconic former Disney Channel days. One Redditor points out: "Miley has a new launching...she'd be a great double duty."

Tim Robinson

Tim Robinson is a former SNL cast member who never quite found his footing on the show. His irreverent Netflix sketch series, I Think You Should Leave, has fortunately found a home for his comedic abilities. Season 3 of the show is now in production.

It would feel incredibly cathartic for Robinson to return to the show that gave him his start as a comedian. Redditors agree - rygar9000 says they "would love to see this happen." Although Robinson may not be the household name other hosts typically are, like Dave Chappelle or Austin Butler, he has the potential to be if given the SNL platform.

John Mulaney

John Mulaney is one of the most prominent comedians working today. He has even found success as a voice actor in Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and Big Mouth. Not to mention the fact that he is also a former SNL writer, which led to his fruitful career as a stand-up comedian.

Mulaney's refined sense of quick wit is always welcome back on the show. He is a member of the illustrious 5 Timer's Club (having hosted the show 5 times) and makes frequent cameo appearances, even when not engaging in host duties. As best put by seanx40: "Mulaney hosts every year."

Paul Rudd

Paul Rudd is a longtime friend of SNL. The latest entry to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantamania, hits theaters this February, with Rudd at the helm of the beloved film franchise. He is also confirmed to join the cast of the third season of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building.

Rudd's brand of comedy is characterized by sincerity and a deep commitment to character. Another member of the 5 Timer's Club, Rudd consistently meshes with whatever cast members he finds himself performing with. One Redditor acknowledges that with the forthcoming release of Quantamania, it's a suitable time for another Rudd host appearance.

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie is a bona fide movie star, most recently having starred in Damien Chazelle's Babylon. This year, she will star in the much-anticipated Barbie movie, cementing her status as a reliable actress who is constantly a part of some of the biggest movies of the year.

Having hosted once before, Robbie expertly navigated the landscape of sketch comedy. Her performance as Harley Quinn in the DC Extended Universehas also long proved her endearing sense of humor. RealSCC insists that "Margot Robbie has got to host again," which would bring her one step closer to joining the ranks as an esteemed member of the 5 Timer's Club.

