Nobody is safe from Bear Grylls — even Britain’s hottest celebrities. The famed survivalist returns to the extreme pits of nature with Celebrity Bear Hunt, another one of Gryll’s renditions of his extreme wilderness shows. Things are different this time around. Hosted by Holly Willoughby, the upcoming competition series puts Grylls in a game of cat-and-mouse in the lush Costa Rican expanse. Instead of his usual role as a survival guide, the adventurer becomes the ultimate predator, preying not just on one, but 12 celebrity participants. From seasoned athletes like Danny Cipriani to Spice Girls’ legend Mel B, superstardom means nothing when you’re stripped of everything and left to fend for yourself. With Grylls hiding in plain sight, contestants must constantly watch their backs to avoid getting caught.

While the celebrity ensemble may have had brief experiences with mother nature, the wilderness is essential to Grylls’ second home. His seven-season tenure in the Emmy-nominated series Man vs. Wild shows the man practically eating, sleeping, and breathing the untouched parts of the planet. Despite the overall shock factor of his shows, audiences can’t get enough of his adventures — so much so that even former President Barack Obama joined Grylls on an Alaskan trek to raise awareness on climate change. With Grylls’ latest heart-pumping competition series right around the corner, here’s where you can watch and stream Celebrity Bear Hunt.

Is 'Celebrity Bear Hunt' Premiering on TV?

Unfortunately, no. Celebrity Bear Hunt will not be airing on television.

Is 'Celebrity Bear Hunt' Streaming Online?

Yes! All episodes of Celebrity Bear Hunt are available to stream starting February 5, 2025, on Netflix.

Can You Stream 'Celebrity Bear Hunt' Without Netflix?

Unfortunately, that wouldn’t be possible. Celebrity Bear Hunt is only available exclusively on Netflix. Those not on the streaming platform yet can opt to subscribe to one of its available plans. Check out the table below for pricing.

Netflix Plans Features Pricing (US Dollar) Standard with Ads Ad-supported, all mobile games and most movies and TV shows are available. A lock icon will appear on unavailable titles.

Watch on 2 supported devices at a time

Watch in 1080p (Full HD)

Download on 2 supported devices at a time $6.99 / month Standard Unlimited ad-free movies, TV shows, and mobile games

Watch on 2 supported devices at a time

Watch in 1080p (Full HD)

Download on 2 supported devices at a time

Option to add 1 extra member who doesn't live with you $15.49 / month Premium Unlimited ad-free movies, TV shows, and mobile games

Watch on 4 supported devices at a time

Watch in 4K (Ultra HD) + HDR

Download on 6 supported devices at a time

Option to add up to 2 extra members who don't live with you

Netflix spatial audio $22.99 / month

NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION PLANS

Watch the 'Celebrity Bear Hunt' Trailer

Check out the official synopsis for Celebrity Bear Hunt:

“Holly Willoughby hosts this action-packed competition show that sees a group of unlikely British celebrities dropped into the Central American jungle as prey for one of the world's most fearsome predators – Bear Grylls. Bear believes there’s an action hero inside us all - even the celebs - but how strong is their will to survive? As Bear puts them through their paces, those who fail to impress will face the dreaded ‘Bear Hunt’ – a brutal game of cat and mouse where they’ll be hunted down by Bear himself and, if captured, eliminated from the show.”

Grylls’ passion for all things dangerous and daring didn’t come from nowhere. With a background in martial arts, Grylls spent his young adolescent years as a soldier in the British Special Forces. It is through his experience being part of the 21 SAS Regiment that Grylls picked up and honed his notable survival abilities. Despite the bravado and gumption he puts on, there are moments where Grylls’ adventures have gone sideways — most notably his parachute failure in 1996, causing him to free fall from 16,000 feet. But if there’s anything about Grylls spirit, is that whatever the setback, he’s not giving up so quickly.

Who Are the Contestants in ‘Celebrity Bear Hunt’

Take a look at all the 12 stars participating in Celebrity Bear Hunt.

Contestant Known For Mel B “Scary Spice” from the Spice Girls. Competed in Season 5 of Dancing with the Stars. Judge for The X Factor. Boris Becker Former world No. 1 tennis player. Youngest winner of the gentleman’s singles Wimbledon Championships title at 17 in 1985. Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen Interior designer and television personality. Best known for BBC’s Changing Rooms. Steph McGovern Journalist and television host of Steph’s Packed Lunch. Danny Cipriani Retired English professional rugby union player. Played for Premiership Rugby and for England. Shirley Ballas Champion dancer in the International Latin division. Head judge of Strictly Come Dancing. Big Zuu Rapper and presenter of Big Zuu’s Big Eats. Una Healy Member of the five-piece girl group The Saturdays. Joe Thomas Star of The Inbetweeners and Fresh Meat. Lottie Moss Fashion model and half-sibling to supermodel Kate Moss. Kola Bokinni Star of Top Boy and Ted Lasso. Leomie Anderson Fashion model. Became a Victoria’s Secret Angel in 2019.

‘Man vs. Wild’

Time to go back to where it all started. The premise for Man vs. Wild is as straightforward as its title. Every episode follows Grylls venturing to different parts of the world in an attempt to test his survival skills. From humid jungles to fiery volcanoes, Grylls demonstrates tactics such as building shelters, scavenging for food, and battling unexpected weather elements. When you’re stranded in the middle of nowhere, sometimes survival means turning to some very questionable methods. It’s not surprising to watch Grylls drinking yak’s blood or wearing dead camel’s skin — all this to keep himself alive in the harsh terrains.

‘Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge’

More or less the same as Man vs. Wild, the survival expert is joined by celebrities in Running Wild with Bear Grylls. Far away from the red carpet and the comfort of their million-dollar homes, Grylls serves as their guide and shows them the ropes of enduring harsh environments. Whether it’s skydiving into the Catskills or braving cliffs in Utah, Grylls doesn’t give special treatment to his A-list guests. But this show has proven that even the most glamorous of folks are willing to get down and dirty. Whether it's Bradley Cooper crossing a ravine, or Cynthia Erivo navigating tight caves and raging waterfalls, it’s wildly impressive to see them get out of their comfort zones.