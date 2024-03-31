The Big Picture Celebrity Big Brother unlikely to return due to logistical challenges.

Big Brother: Reindeer Games replaces Celebrity Big Brother's slot successfully.

Holiday version features past players and is preferred over Celebrity Big Brother.

Although it has been a fan favorite in the past, there will more than likely never be another season of Celebrity Big Brother. The celebrity version of the show first aired in the United States in 2018. Since then, the show has had three seasons. While the first two seasons aired in back-to-back years, the third season of the reality series did not air until 2022, nearly three years after season 2.

Although the celebrity rendition of the show has the same basic format as the regular seasons of Big Brother, it is also a little different. Aside from having celebrities as the houseguests rather than regular people who applied, the season is also much shorter. Because the cast is made up of celebrities, they cannot leave their work and responsibilities for as long as a regular cast can. While a normal season of Big Brother can last up to 100 days long, the longest season of Celebrity Big Brother was only 29 days. The season also airs in the winter rather than the summer.

Big Brother Contestants must compete against each other for a chance to win $500,000 in a house wired with cameras and microphones, capturing their every move for a TV and Internet audience. Release Date July 5, 2000 Creator John de Mol, Ron Diesel Cast Julie Chen Moonves , Clayton Halsey , Nicole Franzel , George Boswell , Daniele Donato , Janelle Pierzina Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 25 Studio CBS

There May Never Be Another Season Of Celebrity Big Brother

Image via CBS

While fans actually tend to enjoy watching celebrities be taken out of their element and move into the Big Brother house to compete on the show, there unfortunately may never be another season of the show. Celebrity Big Brother has never been consistent on air. Although the first two seasons did air in back-to-back years, it took almost three years for CBS to approve a third season of the show. Despite initially being quite excited about the show making a return, fans were ultimately disappointed in the season due to some controversial statements made by the season runner-up, Todrick Hall, and season winner Miesha Tate.

As Big Brother 25 was airing this past summer, there were many speculations that another season of Celebrity Big Brother would take place in the winter of 2024. The speculations mainly stemmed from the ongoing writers' strike which was causing CBS to have a lack of new shows to air. Instead, the show premiered a brand-new spin-off show called Big Brother: Reindeer Games. This show consisted of a cast of Big Brother legends competing in a shortened holiday rendition of the competition. The show was much different than a regular season; however, fans seemed to enjoy it. Although it aired a few months earlier than a season of Celebrity Big Brother would have, Big Brother Reindeer Games ultimately took the place of the celebrity version of the show.

Related 'Big Brother's' Janelle Pierzina May Be Done With Reality TV 'Big Brother's Janelle Pierzina is considering retiring from reality television following her latest stint competing on 'The Traitors' Season 2.

If CBS does decide to continue with a winter season of Big Brother, it would make more sense to have a second season of Big Brother Reindeer Games than gathering a cast of celebrities for a fourth season of Celebrity Big Brother. Lasting only two weeks with just six episodes, Big Brother Reindeer Games is an even shorter season than Celebrity Big Brother. This makes for not only a shorter time frame, but also an easier production time frame. Past Big Brother players are also more likely to jump on the opportunity to return to the famous house than celebrities are. Many Big Brother alumni would love to compete on the show again, even if it is a holiday version. Most celebrities have too busy of a work schedule to cut themselves off from the real world and spend up to an entire month competing on Big Brother. Because of this, the past seasons of Celebrity Big Brother have mostly been made up of non-A-list celebrities. While initially fans are excited to learn which celebrities are competing on the show, the cast reveal can tend to be a little bit of a let-down.

Ultimately, Celebrity Big Brother is logistically not as easy of a production or successful as Big Brother Reindeer Games ended up being. While the holiday version of the show was something brand-new that could have been very hit or miss among fans, it ultimately turned out to be quite successful. While fans did enjoy watching celebrities step out of their comfort zones to compete on Big Brother, they much rather watch their favorite Big Brother legends dress up in corny holiday outfits to compete on the show yet again. The holiday version of the show featured players that have not competed on the show in many years. Some of whom fans thought they would never get to see compete again. Because of this, Big Brother Reindeer Games has essentially taken over any potential future winter season of Big Brother. Therefore, there will more than likely never be another season of Celebrity Big Brother. Despite the very high unlikelihood of Celebrity Big Brother ever returning to CBS, like longtime host Julie Chen Moonves always says, "Expect the Unexpected" when it comes to all things Big Brother.

Big Brother can be streamed on Paramount+.

Watch On Paramount+