While 2024 has been a year filled with remarkable milestones in film and television, it has also been a year marked by the heartbreaking loss of those who shaped the industry. From legendary actors and rising stars to visionary directors, individuals have left their mark on the world in one way or another before their passing. Although they may no longer be with us, their names will forever be etched in history.

Maggie Smith, 89

December 28, 1934 – September 27, 2024, Actress, ‘California Suite,’ ‘Downton Abbey,’ ‘Harry Potter’

Image via ITV

Maggie Smith made an impression on audiences both young and old as the stern yet warm Professor McGonagall in Harry Potter and the sharp-tongued Dowager Countess in Downtown Abbey.

Quincy Jones, 91

March 14, 1933 – November 3, 2024, Musician, ‘We Are the World,’ ‘Just Once’

Image via Netflix

Quincy Jones shaped the cultural heartbeat of the African-American community and the music industry in general thanks to his contributions spanning Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Shelley Duvall, 75

July 7, 1949 – July 11, 2024, Actress, ‘The Shining,’ ‘Popeye,’ ‘Time Bandits’

Immortalized in the horror scene thanks to The Shining, Emmy-nominated actress Shelley Duvall has built a remarkable career with films like Annie Hall and 3 Women.

Donald Sutherland, 88

July 17,1935 – June 20, 2024, Actor, ‘The Hunger Games,’ ‘The Italian Job,’ ‘Pride & Prejudice’

Image via Ghost Eight Films

Legendary Canadian actor and Order of Canada member Donald Sutherland built a six-decade career with roles in MASH*, Klute, Don’t Look Now, and Ordinary People, earning an honorary Oscar in 2017.

Bob Newhart, 94

September 5, 1929 – July 18, 2024, Comedian, ‘The Bob Newhart Show’

Image via CBS

Apart from making people laugh in The Bob Newhart Show and Newhart, comedian Bob Newhart earned an Emmy for The Big Bang Theory and won a Grammy for his album “The Button-Down Mind of Bob Newhart”.

James Earl Jones, 93

January 17, 1931 – September 9, 2024, Actor, ‘Star Wars,’ ‘Heat Wave,’ ‘Dr. Strangelove’

Image via ABC

Renowned as the iconic voice of Darth Vader in Star Wars and Mugas in The Lion King, James Earl Jones went on to star in classics like Coming to America and earned an Oscar nomination for The Great White Hope.

Teri Garr, 79

December 11, 1944 – October 29, 2024, Actress, ‘Tootsie,’ ‘Young Frankenstein,’ ‘The Conversation'

Image via Columbia Pictures

Game-changing comedic actress Teri Garr earned an Oscar nomination for Tootsie, wowed audiences as Ronnie in Close Encounters of the Third Kind, and starred as Frederick’s assistant Inga in Young Frankenstein.

Kris Kristofferson, 88

June 22, 1936 – September 28, 2024, Musician, 'A Star Is Born'

Image via Columbia Pictures

Three-time Grammy winner and Country Music Hall of Fame inductee Kris Kristofferson wrote memorable songs like ”Me and Bobby McGee” and starred in acclaimed films such as A Star is Born alongside Barbra Streisand.

Carl Weathers, 76

January 14, 1948 – February 2, 2024, Actor, 'Rocky,’ 'Predator,' 'Action Jackson'

Image via Universal Studios

Known for his iconic roles in Rocky and Star Wars, Carl Weathers extended his acting abilities to minor roles in TV shows like Law & Order: SVU and Star vs. the Forces of Evil.