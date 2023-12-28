Documentary films have the power to highlight underrepresented stories and highlight unique perspectives, but they can also provide insight in more well-known subjects. A great documentary should leave the viewer both informed and entertained, and force them to reconsider their perspective on the material at hand. The greatest documentaries of all-time tell nonfiction stories that are as exciting as fiction, and several in 2023 examine the lives of well-known celebrities, performers, and public figures.

While the Internet age means that people have more access to information about celebrities than ever before, a great celebrity documentary should do more than just summarize its subject’s achievements. Rather, it should paint a portrait of them as an individual, and explore why their work was influential on both culture and history. A great celebrity documentary does not require its audience to know anything about its subject going in, as it crafts a narrative that is universally compelling. Here are the best celebrity documentaries of 2023, ranked.

10 'Judy Blume Forever' (2023)

Directed by Davina Pardo and Leah Wolchok

2023 was a great year to be a fan of the beloved author Judy Blume. In addition to the stellar adaptation of her novel Are You There God, It’s Me Margaret?, the documentary Judy Blume Forever examined the author’s life through personal and achievements through a series of personal anecdotes. In addition to a nuanced interview with Blume herself, the documentary incorporates footage of her fans, including such well-known figures as Samantha Bee, Molly Ringwald, and Lena Dunham.

Although Judy Blume Forever covers much of Blume’s bibliography, the documentary focuses on why her work connected with young female readers that felt represented for the first time. The film acknowledges the hardships that Blume endured when her work was subject to banning, but has a positive message about the power of reading to connect people of different backgrounds. While fans of Blume’s work may appreciate this insight, the film is equally informative for those without any knowledge of her background.

9 'Little Richard: I Am Everything' (2023)

Directed by Lisa Cortés

Little Richard was an artist whose significance upon popular culture looms large, as he influenced such artists as The Beatles and Elvis Presley. In addition to incorporating entertaining concert footage of Little Richard’s most memorable public performances, the documentary Little Richard: I Am Everything explores the titular artist’s status as an icon that paved the way for LGBTQ representation in popalar culture.

Little Richard: I Am Everything paints a compelling portrait of the influences within his upbringing that transformed him into the icon that he became. While it certainly celebrates his achievements in music, the film tells a story about the acceptance of identity that is universal. Although Little Richard’s passing casts a shadow over the story, the film celebrates his achievements rather than focusing on his death. In-depth interviews with artists like Mick Jagger and John Waters provide further insight on why Little Richard was such a game changer.

8 'It Ain't Over' (2023)

Directed by Sean Mullin

The iconic New York Yankee catcher Yogi Berra was a larger-than-life personality worthy of a great baseball movie, and the documentary It Ain’t Over explores the inspirational true story behind the legend. Between enthralling footage of pivotal games and insightful interviews with Berra’s friends and family, It Ain’t Over explores the extent of his achievements, some of which have nothing to do with baseball.

Although Yogi Berra was best known for his humorous catchphrases and truisms, It Ain’t Over explores why his legacy is often misunderstood. The film posits that Berra was not the caricature that some pundits believed him to be, and does a great job at commanding respect for someone who wasn’t recognized for their achievements. While the insight into Berra’s skills as a player is tailor-made for baseball fans, he’s such an endearing personality that It Ain’t Over is entertaining for non-sports fans.

7 'Arnold' (2023)

Directed by Lesley Chilcott

Arnold Schwarzeneggar has starred in many iconic action films, but his real life was just as exciting as the classics that he appeared in. The three-part Netflix docuseries Arnold explores all aspects of Schwarzennegar’s legacy by focusing on his achievements in bodybuilding, acting, and politics. The result is a surprisingly inspirational rags-to-riches story about an icon who was able to keep surpassing everyone's expectations about what he could do.

Arnold does a great job at fleshing out each segment of Schwarzenggar’s life in detail. The series explores the surprising artistry that goes into bodybuilding, provides intimate details about the making of classics like The Terminator, and reflects on Schwarzeneggar’s political career with a surprising amount of maturity. Rather than treating its subject as a faultless protagonist, Arnold is able to expand upon Schwarzeneggar’s failures and explore his capacity for growth.

6 'Wham!' (2023)

Directed by Chris Smith

Although George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley were responsible for some of the most iconic music of the 1980s, Chris Smith’s moving documentary Wham! explores the intimate friendship that defined their lives. While part of the documentary reiterates iconic concert footage of Michael performing songs like “Careless Whisper” and “Last Christmas,” its primary focus is on how success changed the dynamic between two childhood friends.

Wham! is celebratory of its subject’s achievements in music, but finds its real power in showing how Michael became an LGBT icon and activist. This unconventional approach to the music documentary incorporates touching footage of Micahel’s childhood, making his rise to stardom even more exhilarating. The film is also keen to note how influential Wham! was within the music video space with their colorful productions. While the focus might be centered on just one duo, Wham! offers insights into the growth of funk and soul within the entirety of 1980s music.

5 'The Pigeon Tunnel' (2023)

Directed by Errol Morris

The brilliant spy novelist John le Carre has authored several iconic espionage novels that were adapted for the big screen, including The Spy Who Came In Through The Cold, The Little Drummer Girl, and Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy. However, Errol Morris’ enigmatic documentary The Pigeon Tunnel shows that le Carre held as many secrets as his characters did. The film explores the secrets, contradictions, and open-ended mysteries within le Carre’s life that influenced the creation of his beguiling spy stories.

The Pigeon Tunnel is an effective character study because le Carre himself isn’t an entirely trustworthy narrator; it’s often suggested that le Carre is expanding, and even inventing elements of his backstory in order to retain the enigma of his persona. The result if an enthralling documentary that forces its viewers to second guess the information that they are receiving.

4 'Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie (2023)

Directed by Davis Guggenheim

Michael J. Fox has played many iconic roles, but his life beyond the big screen was challenged by a difficult battle with Parkinson’s disease. David Guggenheim’s insightful documentary Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie features an in-depth conversation with Fox about his upbringing, his inspiration for becoming an actor, the making of classics like Back to the Future, and the reality of living with a critical illness.

While Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie deals with the difficult aspects of its subjects' life, Fox is surprisingly honest, and occasionally humorous, about the astounding nature of his own success. Rather than focusing singularly on a specific role or moment within Fox’s illness, the film celebrates the entirety of his achievements, and suggests that he still has many great years ahead of him. While some celebrity documentaries serve no purpose other than to supplement their subject’s ego, Fox provides legitimate insight on what his experiences have taught him.

3 'Albert Brooks: Defending My Life' (2023)

Directed by Rob Reiner

Albert Brooks’ creative voice has become so influential in the world of comedy that it’s challenging to assess how radical it was. While examining such a grand legacy would have been challenging for someone that did not know Brooks personally, his longtime collaborator Rob Reiner explored the extent of his life and career in the HBO documentary Albert Brooks: Defending My Life. Reiner makes note of how significantly comedy, filmmaking, and the world at large has changed since Brooks first entered the comedic scene.

Rather than being a bland generalization of Brooks’ most acclaimed films, Albert Brooks: Defending My Life is an earnest conversation between two best friends. Brooks’ willingness to open up to Reiner makes for a more informative and engaging documentary. It’s also a great opportunity to listen to Brooks tell stories, proving that he hasn’t lost any of the comedic charms that made him so iconic in the first place.

2 'Sly' (2023)

Directed by Thom Zimmy

Sylvester Stallone’s catalog of great action movies have turned him into a living legend, but Thom Zimmy’s revelatory documentary Sly aimed to unpack the mythology behind the icon. The film examines how Stallone’s unquenchable desire to succeed drove him to create classic characters like Rocky Balboa and John Rambo; it also explores how Stallone’s ego and perfectionism made his career increasingly challenging in the years that followed his breakout success.

Stallone is far more sensitive than one may expect, and Sly does a great job at showing how his priorities changed later in life. Despite the success he earned from the Rocky, Rambo, and The Expendables franchises, Stallone’s attention shifts to focus on his family. Sly is an unmissable watch for fans of Stallone’s work, but it’s also a universally inspiring underdog story about a performer who continues to open himself up to new experiences.

1 'American Symphony' (2023)

Directed by Matthew Heineman

While American Symphony incorporates incredible footage of Jon Batiste’s acclaimed concert performances, it’s a music documentary that’s not just about the songs. Director Matthew Heineman examines a year in Batiste’s life that was filled with incredible highs and devastating lows-although he received a record-breaking eleven Grammy nominations, Batiste also struggled to care for his wife Suleika Jaouad when she was diagnosed with a rare form of acute myeloid leukemia.

American Symphony captures a level of intimacy that is rare in celebrity documentaries, as both Batiste and Jaouad are remarkably honest about their anxieties. The film shows the personal battle that Batiste waged when he was under public scrutiny, as he chose to keep many aspects of his private life a secret. It’s a remarkable celebration of perseverance and artistic integrity that certainly stands as one of the year’s most emotional films.

