Deadliest Catch is known for the high-stakes rush of deep sea crabbing in the Bering Sea. Well, now some of the show's biggest names are about to try their hand at the high-stakes rush of a game show. In one of the three games of the night, the captains of Deadliest Catch will be taking on some of the biggest names from the Star Trek universe on Celebrity Family Feud. The winning team will earn money in the grand prize for their favorite charities.

'Deadliest Catch' Captains Fooled by Strip Club Question

In the Deadliest Catch vs Star Trek episode, stars Captains Sig Hansen, Keith Colburn, Jake Anderson, "Wild" Bill Wichrowski, and Jonathan Hillstrand will take on Star Trek stars Wilson Cruz, Celia Rose Gooding, Wil Wheaton, Dawnn Lewis, and Sonequa Martin-Green. In a clip originally shared by Entertainment Weekly, the captains of Deadliest Catch are caught up by a question from Steve Harvey. The question is: Name something in a strip club a man might like to have in his man cave. Captain Jake Anderson replies with "bra," the only answer that seemed to come to mind. The audience reacts as the legendary captains get a second X for Captain Jake's answer.

With two answers on the board, "6 MVP strippers" and "stripper pole," Captain Bill Wichrowski keeps the game alive with "the bar." It's now up to Captain Jonathan Hillstrand. His answer? "Security." What man cave has security?! Steve Harvey laughs, stating he loves the captains even more. Which franchise will be victorious? Survey says: tune in and find out!

Deadliest Catch vs Star Trek on Celebrity Family Feud airs Monday, September 16 on ABC. The episode will be available to stream the next day on Hulu. Deadliest Catch is avialble to stream on Max in the U.S.

