Survey says: It's time to celebrate the holidays with the Celebrity Family Feud Holiday edition. Host Steve Harvey is back as he welcomes NBA superstar Shaquille O'Neal and talk show host Sherri Shepherd. Returning to ABC, the special episode sees both celebrities as they play one of America's favorite games for charity.

The special episode will be filled with holiday cheer, big laughs, and exciting competition. The battle is on for holiday domination as Shaq and Sherri vie to be this year's holiday champion. Who will win? Put on your favorite ugly sweater and fill up your mug with hot cocoa to tune in!

What Is 'Celebrity Family Feud?'

Celebrity Family Feud is the spin-off of the beloved game show. Since 2015, Steve Harvey has taken on the mantle of host as he welcomes celebrity teams as they play the classic game for charity. In each game's battle, the teams are either comprised of a celebrity and their loved ones or a full team from a film or show. Both teams will play the game where they must match the answers from an audience survey. Some celebrities are able to guess correctly, while others provide some hilarious and viral moments. The winning team will move on and play Fast Money. If the team wins Fast Money, they will earn $25,000 for the charity of their choice. If not, their charity will receive $10,000.

When is 'Celebrity Family Feud' Holiday Episode Airing?

Celebrity Family Feud returns to ABC on Wednesday, December 4th at 9:00pm.

Is 'Celebrity Family Feud' Holiday Episode Available To Watch On TV?

Yes! You can tune into the Celebrity Family Feud Holiday episode on ABC at 9:00pm on Wednesday, December 4th.

Is the 'Celebrity Family Feud' Holiday Episode Available To Stream?

Yes! The Celebrity Family Feud Holiday episode is available to stream the next day on Hulu. Hulu has multiple subscription options available! Hulu with Ads is available to purchase for $9.99 a month. Hulu with Ads is available for purchase for $18.99 a month. Hulu does also have a bundle option. The Hulu, Disney+, and Max bundle starts at $16.99.

Is There a Trailer For 'Celebrity Family Feud' Holiday Episode?

Sadly, not. There is no official trailer, but Celebrity Family Feud has teased the episode with a bevy of social media posts.

Who Will Appear on 'Celebrity Family Feud' Holiday Episode?

Host Steve Harvey will welcome teams led by Shaquille O’Neal and Sherri Shepherd as they compete for charity. This will not be their first appearance on the program, as both Shaq and Sherri have appeared on Celebrity Family Feud in the past. Shaquille O'Neal appeared with his fellow Inside the NBA cast as they took on the MLB All Stars team. Sherri Shepherd appeared against Ian Ziering. Sherri Shepherd has hilariously revealed that host Steve Harvey called her one of the worst contestants in the show's history. This time, Team Shaquille O’Neal includes Shaqir O’Neal, Myles Baptiste, Lucille O’Neal, Ken Bailey, and Anthony Hall. On Team Sherri Shepherd, she's brought along Marco Glorious, Rodney Jon, Theo Barrett, Jawn Murry, and Dan Fitzpatrick.

Celebrity Family Feud Holiday Episode premieres on Wednesday, December 4th on ABC. It will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

