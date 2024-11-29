Celebrity Family Feud is the best way to watch everybody's favorite stars, and their families, compete against each other to try to win prize money for charity. The celebrities that have gone head-to-head have always come up with the most hilarious answers to the survey-style questions that they were asked by the iconic host, Steve Harvey. This show has had the best of the best; Andy Cohen vs. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kim Kardashian and her family vs. Kanye West and his, and even Kelly Clarkson vs. Amy Schumer. Every episode is uniquely entertaining, but one of my personal favorites is Season 8, Episode 11, with Jackass vs. Jeff Tremaine.

Being a huge fan of the Jackass franchise, it was really no surprise to watch Johnny Knoxville pull as crazy of a stunt as he did in the middle of the game: tasing his own teammate. It actually seems quite normal for someone known for pulling pranks and willingly performing the craziest stunts I have ever seen. After all, Johnny was the biggest prankster on the set during all four movies; he was not going to act any different on Celebrity Family Feud.

Typical Johnny Knoxville

Image via Paramount Pictures

This started with a simple question asked by Steve Harvey. "Tell me something you'd hate to have happen while you're making love in an airplane bathroom." When I heard this question, turbulence came to mind, or even someone knocking on the bathroom door. But, for one of the Jackass members, Dave England, an absurd yet hilarious answer came to mind. "You accidentally went number two in the wrong direction." Not only did this answer leave Steve Harvey shocked, but it made Johnny Knoxville angry. This was a classic Dave England response, and if you have seen any of their movies, you would know why. Most of Dave's screen time consists of him doing his business. Johnny did not appreciate his teammate throwing away the win, so he tased him.

Johnny Knoxville pulling a taser out of nowhere on an episode of Celebrity Family Feud was actually the least shocking part of the episode. The most surprising thing was that the fans acted shocked; Johnny has always been known as a daredevil. He has willingly stepped into a ring with a bull aiming to attack him, jumped into a ball pit with a snake, wanted to get knocked out by a professional boxer, and so much more. On their movie sets, Johnny's goal was to pull the best pranks on everybody – peeing on people, setting traps, punching them in the face, and scaring them as much as he could. This is his personality – why wouldn't he act the same on Celebrity Family Feud? Watching Dave get tased and Johnny bent over from laughter was just like a scene from Jackass.

No One Was Safe

Image via Paramount Pictures

The tasing did not stop with Dave England being Johnny's only victim. Another member of the Jackass crew, Danger Ehren, was tased as well. Danger Ehren answered another one of Steve Harvey's questions incorrectly, and Johnny justified tasing him as punishment for being "just plain stupid". After Ehren was tased, he frantically said, "I don't know, I can't think straight. I'm freaking out!" This is typical Danger Ehren panicking behavior. During each movie, he was always the one that was visibly the most freaked out during crazy stunts, like when he had to pin a tail on a real donkey, or when he got locked in a room with a bear.

With all this being said, Johnny Knoxville remained fair and tased himself when he incorrectly answered a question. That was also not surprising, considering the pain that Johnny has willingly put himself through to create the iconic Jackass franchise. This was definitely not a typical Celebrity Family Feud episode, but when you invite a crew like Jackass around, things are bound to get weird.

Family Feud Release Date January 1, 1977 Creator(s) Bill Todman Network Seven Network Directors Paul Alter

Celebrity Family Feud is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

Watch on Hulu