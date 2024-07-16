The Big Picture Celebrity Family Feud continues with famous musicians like Meghan Trainor and Tori Kelly facing off tonight. Watch a sneak peek below.

Season 10 features star-studded episodes, from Megan Thee Stallion to Robin Thicke.

New Celebrity Family Feud episodes air on ABC Tuesday nights and are available to stream on Hulu.

Fresh off of making television history earlier this week, Family Feud continues to be one of the longest-running and most beloved game shows on the air, with Celebrity Family Feud being a particular highlight. Tonight, viewers can expect to see a juggernaut match-up between the friends and family members of world-famous musicians Meghan Trainor and Tori Kelly. In a Collider exclusive, we have a special sneak peek of tonight's episode, which sees Trainor and Kelly kick off the game with some hilarious answers.

As per usual, the show features host Steve Harvey leading the show's ceremonies, though this time he's wearing a particularly snazzy and flashy all-red suit. Meghan Trainor and Tori Kelly greet each other for the friendly competition before Meghan wins the initial face-off. With the category being "Name something your lover can put on you, but can't nobody else can," there's bound to be some PG-friendly risque answers in the mix that the recent years of the show have become so well-known for. Will it be Meghan Trainor or Tori Kelly who comes out on top for this epic showdown? Fans will have to tune into ABC later tonight to find out.

What Other Contestants Are on 'Celebrity Family Feud' This Season?

The latest season of Celebrity Family Feud is as star-studded as ever, with several recognizable faces on the line-up for Season 11. Just last week, Megan Thee Stallion and NE-YO got the musical theme started before Meghan Trainor and Tori Kelly, followed by a special NFL vs. Olympians installment. Right after Trainor and Kelly go head-to-head, another special installment will pit the stars of The Golden Bachelor and the fans of "Bachelor Nation" against one another. There are several other celebrities and stars that will be dropping by for Season 11. Also on the docket for next week's episode of Celebrity Family Feud are singer and The Masked Singer judge Robin Thicke, Black-ish star and game show host Anthony Anderson, singer and songwriter Walker Hayes, and Hart of Dixie star Rachel Bilson. The week after that is all about popular music groups, with the members of Daughtry, Papa Roach, Earth, Wind & Fire, and The War & Treaty set to make an appearance.

Family Feud fans can tune into the latest episode of Celebrity Family Feud when it premieres later tonight on July 16 at 8:00 PM EDT, exclusively on ABC. New episodes will then air every following Thursday. In case you missed the episodes live, new installments of Celebrity Family Feud will then become available to stream on Hulu the day after the premiere on ABC.

Family Feud (1976) Release Date July 12, 1976 Cast Richard Dawson , Gene Wood , Johnny Gilbert Main Genre Game Show Seasons 9 Creator(s) Mark Goodson

