The Big Picture Niecy Nash's performance on Celebrity Family Feud has the fate of her team relying on her answer.

The cast of The Rookie and The Rookie: Feds are facing off, with The Rookie crew showing their determination and preparedness.

This season of Celebrity Family Feud has featured big names in the industry, including Tiffany Haddish and drag queens led by Neil Patrick Harris.

The fate of the world (or at least the cast of The Rookie: Feds) is resting on Niecy Nash’s shoulders. In an exclusive to Collider clip of this Sunday’s Celebrity Family Feud, the Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story star is on thin ice as the game comes down to her. In the teaser, Nash uses her unmatched charisma to try to sway Steve Harvey into helping things go her team’s way. Sadly, the host can’t rescue them now and, as he points out, if her answer isn’t up on the board, the game is over with the other team, comprised of stars from The Rookie, nabbing the winning bragging rights.

Along with Nash, the clip cuts to a handful of other familiar faces from the hit ABC spin-off, including Felix Solis (Ozark) and Britt Robertson (The Space Between Us). Planning their next move while Nash and the rest of The Rookie: Feds sweat it out across the stage, we also see a lineup of The Rookie cast including Richard T. Jones (Ally McBeal), Eric Winter (The Ugly Truth), Jenna Dewan (Step Up), Alyssa Diaz (The Nine Lives of Chloe King), and Mekia Cox (Chicago Med). Eager to pounce on any open opportunity, The Rookie crew looks like they came prepared and aren’t messing around.

Although they don’t appear in the clip, following The Rookie vs. The Rookie Feds showdown, Orange is the New Black star Lauren Lapkus and Grace and Frankie’s June Diane Raphael will also go head-to-head in a one-on-one Family Feud. The pair will compete to see who comes out on top with the grand prize going to a charity of the winner’s choice.

Image via ABC

This Season of Celebrity Family Feud

The stars have been shining brightly this season on Celebrity Family Feud with some of the biggest names in the biz stepping up to win it all. Back in July, audiences cracked up when the cast of Disney’s Haunted Mansion, including Tiffany Haddish and director Justin Simien, took over the set. Prior to that, the season started with an explosive match between the adults and teens of Showtime’s Yellowjackets followed by the queens of Drag Me to Dinner cooking up some drama. Led by Neil Patrick Harris (How I Met Your Mother) and David Burtka (A Series of Unfortunate Events), the two teams of drag queens included Willam, Bianca Del Rio, Symone, Manila Luzon, and BenDeLaCreme.

Check out Collider’s exclusive Celebrity Family Feud clip below and tune in to see who comes out swinging when the cast of The Rookie takes on The Rookie: Feds this Sunday, August 27, at 8:00 EDT.