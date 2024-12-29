If there’s one thing everyone knows about Snoop Dogg, it’s his deep connection to marijuana. From his media company Merry Jane to his weed-themed show and cannabis-inspired cookbook, the rapper has built a legacy intertwined with his passion for the green. However, his expertise in all things cannabis took a humorous hit during an unforgettable episode of Celebrity Family Feud in season 3, 2016.

The showdown between Snoop Dogg and legendary boxer Sugar Ray Leonard brought more than just competitive energy to the Family Feud stage. The question posed by host Steve Harvey seemed tailor-made for Snoop: “Name something Grandma might do if she caught Grandpa smoking marijuana.” Snoop buzzed in with lightning-fast reflexes, enthusiastically answering, “Put hands on him.” After a brief deliberation, the judges accepted the answer under the category “Beat His Old Arse,” which ranked as the fourth most popular response in the survey. Leonard, maintaining his composure, responded with “Yell/Scold Him,” which secured the Number Two spot on the board and won the round. The unexpected result left Snoop—and the audience—stunned, as the rapper lost on a subject seemingly in his expertise.

Snoop Dogg Got Smoked on This Answer

The Leonards weren’t able to guess all the remaining answers, giving Team Broadus a shot at redemption. But things didn’t improve for Snoop when he guessed that Grandma might suggest Grandpa start selling weed—a bold response that didn’t make the board. The round ultimately went to the Leonards, further solidifying Snoop’s surprising defeat. The Leonards couldn’t guess all the remaining answers, giving Team Broadus one last chance to redeem themselves. But Snoop’s final guess, suggesting Grandma might encourage Grandpa to start selling weed, didn’t hit the mark. The round—and the points—went to the Leonards.

As if the evening couldn’t get more entertaining, Celebrity Family Feud later released Snoop’s Fast Money round as a web exclusive. His unconventional answers provided endless laughs, especially when he was asked to name a place where you might find a pie. Snoop’s answer? “A horse.” Unsurprisingly, this response scored zero points. Despite the blunders, Snoop Dogg and his family managed to pull off a win overall. The episode remains one of the most memorable moments in Family Feud history, thanks to the ironic twist of Snoop Dogg losing a weed-themed question. Fans couldn’t get enough, flooding social media with reactions to the rapper’s unexpected defeat and comedic answers.

