The new sneak peek from tonight's episode features a light-hearted moment between Donny Osmond and Ken Marino.

Get ready for another epic night of Celebrity Family Feud! Tonight at 8/7c on ABC (and streaming the next day on Hulu), the hit game show is back with more laughs, wild answers, and, of course, Steve Harvey’s signature reactions. The upcoming episode promises to be a star-studded showdown, featuring Flavor Flav versus Bobby Lee, followed by a face-off between Donny Osmond and Ken Marino.

In a fun new clip released ahead of the episode, Collider is delighted to exclusively reveal a sneak peek at a light-hearted moment between teams Osmond and Marino. The two stars are asked the delightfully quirky survey question, “Name something they might teach you at Santa school.” The clip perfectly captures the playful rivalry and quick wit that fans of Celebrity Family Feud have come to love. You can see the sneak peek below.

What's 'Celebrity Family Feud' About?

Celebrity Family Feud is a popular game show where celebrities and their families or close friends compete against each other to win money for charity. The show is a spin-off of the classic game show Family Feud but with a star-studded twist. Hosted by the charismatic and hilarious Steve Harvey, the Celebrity edition of the series follows the same format as the original show. Two teams face off to answer survey-based questions that have been posed to 100 people. The goal is to guess the most popular answers to these often funny or quirky questions. The team that racks up the most points in a series of rounds advances to the final round, known as "Fast Money," where they have a chance to win the grand prize for their chosen charity.

The show is known for its lighthearted and entertaining atmosphere, with Steve Harvey’s reactions to some of the more outrageous answers becoming a highlight for many viewers. Harvey's reactions have often gone viral, too, finding their way onto popular social media platforms, particularly TikTok, where some of the contestants' double entendres often leave Harvey speechless and giddy with amusement. The celebrity participants often bring their own humor and personality to the game, making each episode unique and full of laughs. Since its debut, Celebrity Family Feud has been a hit with audiences, providing a fun blend of competition, comedy, and star power.

Make sure to tune in on Tuesday, August 13, at 8/7c on ABC to catch all the action, and don’t worry if you miss it—episodes are available to stream the next day on Hulu.

