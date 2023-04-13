Team chemistry among cast members is a mandatory recipe for hit movies. When actors have rapport outside the production, their bond proves useful during filming.

Collaborators join forces on multiple film projects because of their tight relationships outside the studio. Informal groups of entertainers like The Rat Pack were tethered to each other on different motion pictures.

10 The Black Pack

The Black Pack was a rising squad of black comics, directors, writers and actors in the late 1980s lead by Eddie Murphy. The unit of elite comics included Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Keenan Ivory Wayans, Robert Townsend and Paul Mooney. The Black Pack bounced ideas off each other and their conversations resulted in a string of cult classics.

RELATED: This Film Kickstarted the DiCaprio/Scorsese Collaborations

After Murphy nicknamed the group during a Beverly Hills Cop II promotional tour, the team rapidly excelled after the interview. Coming to Americastarred Eddie and Arsenio, Raw featured Eddie and was directed by Townsend, who also directed Hollywood Shuffle which starred Paul Mooney and Keenan Ivory Wayans.

9 Women of SNL

Image via Universal Pictures

The close-knit group of female SNL alums often collaborate on comedy movies. Core members of the comedy body are Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph and Rachel Dratch.

The list for membership continues to expand as the Women of SNL constantly adopt former female castmates. Different members of the team have collaborated on films such as Wine Country, Bridesmaids, Ghostbusters, Mean Girls and Sisters.

8 The Coen Collaborators

Joel Daniel Coen and Ethan Jesse Coen select their actors from a short rolodex of names. The sibling directors have frequently partnered with Steve Buscemi, Frances McDormand, John Goodman, John Polito, John Turturro, Bruce Campbell, George Clooney and Holly Hunter.

The Coen collaborators have starred in more than three Coen Brothers films. Frances McDormand has been featured in eight of the duo’s motion pictures while Buscemi and Goodman lent their talents to six of the brothers’ projects. Also, Clooney, Polito and Turturro have appeared in five Coen Brothers productions. In addition, Bruce Campbell has starred in four Coen Brothers films and Holly Hunter was showcased in three.

7 Frat Pack/Slacker Pack

The Frat Pack, also known as The Slacker Pack, is a comedy troupe of actors that joined forces on some of Hollywood’s highest-grossing pictures of the 90s and 2000s. The Frat Pack consists of Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, Paul Rudd, Vince Vaughn, Jack Black, Steve Carell, Will Ferrell, Luke Wilson, Seth Rogen, David Koechner and Steve Carell.

RELATED: 'Anchorman' and 9 More Comedies That Get Better with Every Rewatch

Despite the dismissive nickname, The Slacker Pack, dominated the box office with comedies like Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Meet the Parents, Tropic Thunder and Old School. The Frat Pack has fifty-nine productions over two decades and the group shows no signs up stopping with three 2023 sightings, Ant-Man and Wasp: Quantumania, The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

6 Tarantino Collaborators

Quentin Tarantino is particular about the actors he casts so the director has enlisted the services of a select pocket of thespians. Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman, Tim Roth, Michael Madsen and Harvey Keitel are featured in at least three Quentin Tarantino motion pictures.

All the actors have intersected in Pulp Fiction. In addition, Samuel L. Jackson’s voiceover joined Uma and Madsen in the second Kill Bill film and Jackson’s audio accompanied Harvey in Inglorious Basterds. Lastly, Jackson, Roth and Madsen co-star in The Hateful Eight which was a reunion for Roth and Madsen fromReservoir Dogs.

5 Team Apatow/Apatow Mafia

Actors who appear in more than three Judd Apatow movies are inducted into the Apatow Mafia. Seth Rogen, Danny McBride, Paul Rudd, Jay Baruchel, Michael Cera, Jonah Hill, James Franco, Craig Robinson, and Jason Segel are a few of the names included in the Team Apatow roster.

Nineteen actors appear in 3 or more Apatow projects. Including the television show Freaks and Geeks, some other notable classics featuring Team Apatow are The 40-Year Old Virgin, Knocked Up, Pineapple Express and Funny People.

4 Adam Sandler & Company

Adam Sandler consistently partners with his former SNL castmates for comedy tours and films. Rob Schneider, David Spade and Chris Rock are usually cast in movies produced by and starring Sandler.

Whenever Sandler’s face is on a movie poster, the audience can surely expect one of his pals to perform a cameo or supporting role. The Waterboy, Big Daddy, Little Nicky, Eight Crazy Nights, The Longest Yard, Jack and Jill, Grown Ups and Hotel Transylvania feature familiar friends in supporting roles or cameos.

3 Ben Affleck and Matt Damon

Image via Lionsgate Films

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s Air has collected fresh critic and audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes. The collaboration between the two comes as no surprise as the duo has been attached at the hip on past feature films.

RELATED: Matt Damon Calls Being Directed by Ben Affleck a "Natural Progression"

Affleck and Damon’s filmography have collied twelve times. The two have shared the silver screen for Goodwill Hunting, School Ties, Dogma and many other projects.

2 The Brat Pack

Image via Universal Pictures

A group of young actors in the 1980s that were included in John Hughes’ ensemble cast for The Breakfast Club and Joel Schumacher’s St. Elmo’s Fire were known as The Brat Pack. The lineup for the crew was Emilio Estevez, Anthony Michael Hall, Andrew McCarthy, Judd Nelson, Molly Ringwald, Rob Lowe, Demi Moore and Ally Sheedy.

The Brat Pack starred in twelve films between 1983 to 1990. The highest grossing movies of the ensemble are The Outsiders, Sixteen Candles, The Breakfast Club, St. Elmo’s Fire, Pretty in Pink and About Last Night.

1 Rat Pack

The Rat Pack was a group of entertainers that frequently shared the stage and silver screen during the 1950s and 1960s. Led by Humphrey Bogart, popular members of the clique included Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Joey Bishop, Peter Lawford and Bing Crosby.

Members of the Rat Pack were featured in twenty different films together. The team is remembered for notable feature films like Ocean’s 11, Sergeants 3, Robin and the 7 Hoods, The Cannonball Run and Cannonball Run II.

NEXT: 10 Actor-Director Duos That Just Make Sense (And We Want More)