Seinfeld has introduced the world to some of the wackiest TV characters in sitcom history, with its eclectic cast helping to make it one of the greatest comedy series of all time. The cameos and small appearances by other actors became a staple of the series as a whole, with the main cast of Elaine, George, Kramer, and Jerry having to deal with all the mundane issues they bring into their lives.

RELATED: The 7 Best 'Seinfeld' Supporting Characters, Ranked By Ridiculousness

The show has helped propel the acting careers of many previously unknown celebrities and featured well-established actors to show off their talents.

Jennifer Coolidge

The actress starred as one of Jerry's many girlfriends on the show, who refused to give Jerry a massage even though she worked as a massage therapist. Her romantic stint with the stand-up comedian didn't last long, unsurprisingly, with Jerry breaking up with her by the episode's end. She looks almost unrecognizable without her signature bleach-blonde hair, but she still looks fabulous.

RELATED:

Jennifer Coolidge on How Mike White Wrote 'The White Lotus' Role Specifically For Her

Since being onSeinfeld, Jennifer Coolidge has made a name for herself through her work on Best in Show, A Cinderella Story, American Pie, and Legally Blonde, which has established her talent as a comedy powerhouse. She has also reached critical acclaim for her recent role in the HBO limited series, The White Lotus.

Sarah Silverman

Sarah Silverman starred in Seinfeld as Kramer's girlfriend and has "jimmy legs," meaning that she kept twitching her legs uncontrollably while sleeping, keeping Kramer up at night.

Behind the scenes, Sarah and Michael Richards did not get along when they rehearsed lines, with Silverman revealing that Richards yelled at her when she accidentally messed up a line. They ended their work together on friendly terms, however.

Patton Oswalt

Patton Oswalt worked as a video store clerk in the show as his first ever paid acting gig back in 1994. From his appearance on Seinfeld, he would gain further notice through his role in The King of Queens.

Patton also ventured into voice work and starred in Pixar's Ratatouille, as well as making various other roles in shows such as Parks and Recreation, Community, and Veep, as well as more recently starring in the Netflix adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman.

Bryan Cranston

Before he landed the role as Hal on Malcolm in the Middle, and way before his career-defining work on Breaking Bad as Walter White, Bryan Cranston had a role on Seinfeld as Jerry's dentist, Tim Whatley.

Tim was one of Seinfeld's kookiest characters, partaking in many antics that annoyed Jerry, such as being a serial "re-gifter" and converting to Judaism so he could make Jewish jokes. Cranston's work in Seinfeld helped show off his excellent comedic skills, leading to his more well-known acting feats.

Courteney Cox

Achieving the almost impossible task of landing a role in not one but two of the most iconic New York-based sitcoms from the '90s is incredibly impressive for Courteney Cox, who is, of course, most well-known for her work on Friends as Monica.

RELATED: 8 Things From 'Friends' That Wouldn't Fly Today

Cox only appeared in Seinfeld for one episode as, you guessed it, one of Jerry's girlfriends, who refers to herself as Jerry's "wife," to take advantage of Jerry's discount at the dry cleaning. They, of course, break up by the end of the episode, with Jerry "cheating" on her by letting another woman use the discount.

Bob Odenkirk

Another Breaking Bad alum, Bob Odenkirk, appeared on the classic show about nothing as one of Elaine's boyfriends. Odenkirk was already acting on other shows at the time, such as the cult sketch-comedy show Mr. Show with Bob and David alongside David Cross, which featured the talents of Sarah Silverman and Jack Black.

He would then reach fame with his role as Saul Goodman on Breaking Bad, leading to the prequel series about his life, Better Call Saul.

Debra Messing

Although she would go on to fame with her breakthrough role as Grace on another NBC sitcom, Will and Grace, Debra Messing was a minor character in Seinfeld called Beth Lookner.

She worked as a physician on the show and held a perceived prejudice against dentists, which was later revealed to be true with her also holding pretty strong anti-Semitic and racist beliefs as well. Jerry then, of course, dumped her, marking this as her final appearance on the show.

KEEP READING: 10 Silliest 'Seinfeld' Breakups