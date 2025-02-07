Andy García’s intimidating stare is catching Drew Scott off-guard in an exclusive to Collider sneak peek of the upcoming Celebrity IOU episode. The Property Brothers are very much back in the ninth season of their off-shoot series, which allows them to help celebs do a little outreach within their social circles. Drew and Jonathan Scott work side-by-side with some of the biggest names in Hollywood, as they help the stars give back to the people who have supported them the most on their often complex journeys in the spotlight. This week’s episode features an appearance from García, who audiences will undoubtedly know through his roles in many cinematic favorites, like The Godfather Part III, The Untouchables, the Ocean's franchise, and 2022’s Father of the Bride.

In Collider’s exclusive sneak peek, viewers step into the backyard of the Academy Award-nominated actor’s friend’s home. After losing his best pal, García wants to help his late friend’s widow find some solace through an addition to her home. For this, he enlists the help of the Scott brothers, who will aid him in opening up the detached garage and backyard patio and making it an oasis for the family. In the sneak peek, Drew Scott tells García that with all the work they have to do, it will likely be a six-week job until everything is set. Letting his eyebrows do the talking, the Landman star strikes a deal with the contractor, lowering the project’s time to four weeks.

The Past and Present of ‘Celebrity IOU’

Now nine seasons in and the Scott brothers don’t seem to be waning in their desire to continue helping celebs who want to spread some of that love to their loved ones (it’s a lot of love). Previous seasons have seen the siblings work alongside huge entertainment names like Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood), Kristin Chenoweth (Wicked), and Emma Roberts (the American Horror Story franchise). This time around, things are bigger and bolder than ever, with a lineup that, along with García, includes industry icons like Rob Lowe (Parks and Recreation), Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), Sarah Silverman (The Sarah Silverman Program), Goldie Hawn (Death Becomes Her) and Courteney Cox (Friends). With one swing of the sledgehammer at a time, the celebrities are testing their home renovation skills alongside two of the biggest names on HGTV.

You can check out our exclusive sneak peek at this week’s episode of Celebrity IOU above and get caught up on previous installments now streaming on Max.