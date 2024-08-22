Celebrity IOU is back, and the new season has already delivered more heartwarming moments and jaw-dropping transformations. The beloved series, which first premiered in 2020, has become a staple for fans who enjoy seeing celebrities give back to the people who have made a difference in their lives. With a lineup of award-winning actors and actresses, the eighth season is set to be one of the most memorable yet.

The show’s premise remains the same: celebrities team up with the Property Brothers, Drew and Jonathan Scott, to surprise their personal heroes with life-changing home makeovers. Over the years, the series has featured big names like Brad Pitt, Rebel Wilson, and Viola Davis, each bringing their unique flair to the show while expressing their gratitude to those who have supported them along the way.

In the upcoming episode titled "Danny Trejo’s Backyard Domination," which airs Monday, August 26, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, viewers will get to see the legendary Danny Trejo, best known for his tough-guy roles in films like Machete, take on a very different kind of project. Trejo, with the help of Drew and Jonathan, transforms a wasted backyard garage into the ultimate multifunctional getaway. This episode is especially meaningful as Trejo surprises his ex-partner turned best friend and her family, showing a softer side to the action star.

Who Has Been on 'Celebrity IOU'?

Celebrity IOU has become known for its emotional reveals, and this season is no exception. In previous seasons, audiences have watched as Michael Bublé honored his grandfather's caretaker, Glee's Darren Criss revamped his manager's garage, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Terry Crews surprised his driver with a garden makeover. Other stars like Avatar's Zoe Saldaña and actors Milo and Camryn Manheim have also joined the show, making a lasting impact on those who mean the most to them.

This series is just one of many that the Property Brothers have successfully produced since their rise to fame with the original Property Brothers show. Their portfolio now includes a variety of property-based reality TV shows, and they’ve even ventured into animation with Builder Brother’s Dream Factory, a preschool show that teaches kids about cooperation and construction skills.

New episodes of Celebrity IOU air on Mondays, but if you’re eager to catch up on past seasons, the rest of the series is available to stream on Max. With heartwarming stories and impressive transformations, this season is sure to be a hit with fans both old and new.

Release Date April 13, 2020

