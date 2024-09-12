Picking a favorite episode of Celebrity IOU is hard. Sometimes the draw is because it's your favorite celebrity. Other times, it might be because of the story. No matter what episode is your favorite, Celebrity IOU is one of the most heartfelt HGTV series that offers viewers the chance to watch Hollywood stars give back to their loved ones in a beautiful way.

Currently, with eight seasons under their tool belt, Jonathan and Drew Scott have tapped into something special with their extraordinary show, Celebrity IOU. The Scott Brothers team up with A-list heavy-hitters as they bring new life into the homes of their loved ones. With sledgehammers swinging as homes are overhauled, the celebrities get into the action as gratitude and love shine bright. With countless celebs partaking, one Broadway star's episode was simply wicked.

Kristin Chenoweth Was Eager To Give Back on 'Celebrity IOU'

Image via HGTV

They may say "no good deed goes unpunished" in the musical Wicked, but this wickedly talented Tony winner's good deed was a tried and true tearjerker. When it comes to Celebrity IOU, Jonathan and Drew Scott play host to an abundance of superstars. As the premise of the program goes, the celebrity star at the center of the episode surprises a loved one with a beautiful renovation while they are out. For Kristin Chenoweth, she was eager to give back to two special women in her life: the mother-daughter team who manage her properties, Jenny and Audriana.

As Chenoweth put it, Jenny and Audriana are more than just people who have helped her; she considered them like a mother and a sister. When they were enduring a tragic family loss, Chenoweth was there for them. Their bond, having worked together for a decade and a half, is quite beautiful — it's at the heart of this renovation. Kristin Chenoweth revealed Jenny and Audriana had to repair their roof, but when that task was over, they didn't have a budget to do anything inside.

Many episodes of Celebrity IOU watch as the star tasks the Scott brothers to redo a single room or space. Occasionally, a star goes beyond the norm, like during Kris Jenner's episode, when there were some massive olive trees thrown into the backyard. For Kristin Chenoweth, she's doing double by going beyond the norm and having the brothers redo their entire first floor. From the entryway to the kitchen, living room to laundry space, Jenny and Audriana received an absolutely stunning new space. Sure, every star who comes onto this show genuinely cares about their person or people, but Chenoweth's passion to truly change their lives is unmatched, as she takes the renovation above and beyond.

When Chenoweth and the Scott twins entered Jenny and Audriana's home, they witnessed a flow that was just not working; the floorplan did not truly reflect the women that Chenoweth knew them to be. So, the goal was to make it as vibrant and welcoming as Jenny and Audriana are. Additionally, Audriana and Kristin both suffer from asthma, so the current carpet situation wasn't working out. Instead, Jonathan and Drew were eager to help their health by putting hardwood flooring throughout. As noted, there was no budget to enhance the interior, but considering Adriana's health brings this episode to new heights. Ensuring a pretty renovation is one thing. It's another to mandate a healthier future.

The Property Brothers Put Chenoweth To Work

Image via HGTV

The Broadway star was stressed during the renovation; the actor encompassed it perfectly when she said, "I'd rather play Carnegie Hall." As they embarked on the project, Chenoweth revealed that her father was in construction, so Chenoweth Construction was back in business for Jenny and Audrianna. Another unique element was Chenoweth's ties to the renovation industry. Sure, she may not tackle this in her career, but her experience around this world proved helpful. Yes, Kristin Chenoweth wielded a sledgehammer. Watching the petite Broadway legend with these hefty tools was a sight to be seen. But that's the joy of this show. Famous people can get down and dirty too!

While Chenoweth was happy having quality time with the sledgehammer, she was more than willing to help Drew Scott pick out the interior. Sometimes stars, like Gwyneth Paltrow, gravitate toward what they prefer when it comes to the design process. She knew that Jenny and Adriana had specific likes and dislikes, so she was very strong in her opinions. No brass! However, she kept going back to the items she had in her house, knowing that they already worked. She was more than overjoyed to be involved in this special process. Some stars come in to welcome the Property Brothers into their subject's home and call in on occasion. Watching Chenoweth be so hands-on for a project that meant the world to her allowed her to show her bubbly personality shine.

If You Have Kristin Chenoweth, Something Musical Is Going To Happen

Close

During this episode, Kristin Chenoweth was more than willing to show off her Award-winning pipes. From the moment she opened the door, throughout every step in the journey, Chenoweth was hitting the high notes. While Jonathan and Drew may not have belted out their rendition of "Popular," they did reveal that they all sang together during the process. When the pocket diva was ready to give Audriana and Jenny their big surprise, she did it through song. She FaceTimed with the relatives and, with her operatic tone, belted, "Welcome home!" As Chenoweth showed off every new element, her giddy persona came out. The open flow truly brought new life to the home, and Jenny and Adriana. This episode of Celebrity IOU proved that some individuals are worth more than a room in their home. Chenoweth gave them a place to entertain, from kitchen to living room.

The Broadway star ensured that the warmth of these two women was enshrined in their home. And they all succeeded. As they sing in the classic Wicked song "For Good," "Because I knew you, I have been changed for good." That was the moral of this exceptional renovation; not only have Adriana, Jenny, and Kristen been changed for the better, Audriana and Jenny's home has been changed for good.

Celebrity IOU In this reality TV series, Hollywood stars give back to the people who have impacted their lives by surprising them with home renovations. With the help of Drew and Jonathan Scott, better known as the Property Brothers, celebrities roll up their sleeves and get involved in the renovations, creating heartwarming moments as they transform spaces for their loved ones. Release Date April 13, 2020 Cast Jeremy Renner Jonathan Silver Scott , Drew Scott , Brad Pitt , Melissa McCarthy Viola Davis , Michael Bublé , Rebel Wilson Main Genre Reality Seasons 8

New episodes of Celebrity IOU air Mondays on HGTV. All episodes of Celebrity IOU are available to stream on Max in the U.S.

