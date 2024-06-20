The Big Picture Celebrity IOU features Hollywood stars surprising loved ones with heartwarming home renovations guided by the Scott brothers.

Camryn and Milo Manheim team up with Jonathan and Drew Scott to give a kitchen makeover to their close friend on the show.

The popular series continues to bring tears and joy to viewers with uplifting stories of gratitude and stunning renovations.

Coming up on the latest episode of Celebrity IOU, Jonathan and Drew Scott are joining forces with the mother-son duo of Milo Manheim and Camryn Manheim as they surprise their longtime family friend. "Mama Mia" is considered to be a second mother to Milo, so it was the perfect opportunity to give her a complete and stylish culinary makeover in her beloved kitchen.

As one of the premiere Scott Brothers series, Celebrity IOU follows Jonathan and Drew Scott as they help Hollywood A-listers give back to the special people in their lives. Getting in on the action themselves, the celebrities surprise their friends, family, and loved ones with a big, heartwarming home renovation. Now in its seventh season, Celebrity IOU has featured some of Hollywood's biggest and brightest. This season, Jonathan and Drew will help everyone from Zoe Saldana to Regina Hall as they give the biggest surprise they can!

Celebrity IOU Celebrity IOU is a HGTV series where Hollywood A-listers express their deep gratitude to the individuals who have had a major impact on their lives by surprising them with big, heartwarming home renovations that bring everyone to tears. The star-studded, uplifting series, features the network’s immensely popular twin brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott as they help each award-winning celebrity with a special renovation. Release Date April 13, 2020 Seasons 7 Main Characters Drew Scott, Jonathan Scott Production Company Scott Brothers Entertainment Network HGTV , HBO Max

Milo and Camryn Manheim Are Giving Back

Close

To celebrate their longtime friend, Mia, Milo and Camryn are eager to try their hand at home renovation under the guidance of Jonathan and Drew. Camryn Manheim is best known for her illustrious acting career, ranging from her Emmy Award-winning role as Elllenor Frutt on The Practice to Delia Banks on Ghost Whisperer. Her son, Milo, was conceived via sperm donation from her close friend Jeffrey Brezovar. Milo is a rising star in Hollywood thanks to his roles on the Disney Channel Original Movie Zombies, and its sequels, as well as finishing in second place on Season 27 of Dancing with the Stars.

Jonathan and Drew Scott are two of the hottest HGTV stars following the huge success of Property Brothers. Throughout their career, they have produced and hosted various series and spinoffs, including Brother vs Brother, Buying and Selling, and Property Brothers at Home. Their latest series is Backed by the Bros, which debuted earlier this June. Get the tissues ready as Celebrity IOU continues to move the viewer's episode after episode.

New episodes of Celebrity IOU air Sundays at 9:00pm on HGTV. All episodes are available to stream on Max.

Watch on Max